Tracey Robinson to leave Leeds Rhinos Netball after one season

Tracey Robinson will leave the franchise at the end of the season (Image credit: Matthew Merrick)

Tracey Robinson will leave Leeds Rhinos Netball at the end of the Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The Australian joined Rhinos Netball in December 2021 on a one-year contract prior to their 2022 campaign after the head coach for the inaugural Superleague season, Dan Ryan, moved back to Australia.

In an announcement regarding the head coach's departure, Rhinos Netball stated that due to Home Office and England Netball requirements, Robinson's visa had only allowed her to work in the UK for the 2022 season.

"We want to thank Tracey for her work with the club this year," Dan Busfield, franchise director for Rhinos Netball, said.

"Tracey only arrived five weeks before the start of the season and quickly got to work with a new squad to get them ready for the start of the Superleague season.

Leeds Rhinos Netball have three matches left of the regular season (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

"She has been a pleasure to work with and has always shown enthusiasm and commitment to help develop our squad and franchise.

"Tracey has also supported our Pathway coaches and the broader netball community in Yorkshire," Busfield continued.

"Her wealth of experience across all aspects of the game has been hugely valuable for us and her insights and recommendations for how to grow our young franchise will be important for our long term future. She leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

The club have now started their recruitment process for their next director of netball.

Rhinos Netball have three matches left of the regular 2022 season. The team have home fixtures against Severn Stars and Saracens Mavericks, before a trip to the Copper Box Arena in Round 20.

The outfit currently sit seventh in the Superleague table, as a result of their seven victories and 10 losses.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Saturday with Strathclyde Sirens' meeting against London Pulse. The match will be streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 4pm.