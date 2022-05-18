Team Bath Netball: Kim Borger and Rachel Shaw to retire at end of season

Kim Borger says the time is right to step away from netball at an elite level (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Kim Borger and Rachel Shaw have announced they will be retiring at the end of the 2022 Vitality Superleague season.

The duo will make their last appearances at the Team Bath Arena on Friday evening when their team take on Wasps in a crucial match, streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel at 7.30pm.

It will also be the last home game for the outfit's head coach Anna Stembridge, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

Shaw, who represented England at U17, U19, U21 and senior level, joined Team Bath in 2013 from Yorkshire Jets after impressing at the World Youth Championships.

She was blighted by injury in her first couple of years but became a key figure for the outfit and has been ever-present at wing-attack for five seasons. Shaw is Team Bath's current longest-serving player.

"The body is getting just a little too old - I'm 30 but my body feels 60! I've had quite a lot of operations over the years and the last few seasons have been a bit restricted, so now feels the right time to bow out," Shaw said.

"I just want to thank all the fans for bringing me into the Blue & Gold culture and supporting me. You welcomed me with big arms. It's a really emotional thing to say I'm retiring but I'll still be here supporting Team Bath."

Rachel Shaw will play her last home match for Team Bath on Friday evening (Image credit: Clare Green for Matchtight)

Shooter Borger had an immediate impact on and off the court when she moved to Bath. The former Australian U21 international caught the eye of Stembridge, after being called into the Melbourne Vixens team as a last-minute injury replacement.

Borger arrived at Team Bath in the winter of 2018 and quickly, formed an outstanding attacking partnership with Shaw and goal-attack Sophie Drakeford-Lewis.

"For anyone who wears the Blue & Gold in the future, it is a real privilege," Borger said.

"There have been some phenomenal athletes come through this programme and they have led the way in getting netball where it is and where it potentially could go. Wear the colours with pride - I know I have and I know Rachel has too.

"It hasn't been an easy decision but, I think it's time to step aside.

"You just kind of know - my body is telling me it's time and I also want to be able to go out on a good note. I love the sport and will always love the sport. It's been 25 years of my life and I just want to see who I am away from netball."

Team Bath's meeting with Wasps on Friday evening is critical with regard to their play-off hopes.

Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse have all booked places on the final weekend, with one position in the semi-finals now remaining.

Team Bath currently sit fourth in the Vitality Netball Superleague table, Saracens Mavericks are three points behind them in fifth with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

After Bath face Wasps on Friday night and Mavericks take on Leeds Rhinos Netball on Saturday, the two teams will face each other at the Hertfordshire Sports Village in Round 20.