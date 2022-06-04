Vitality Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder take on Loughborough Lightning in Grand Final

Manchester Thunder remain unbeaten and are aiming to produce the perfect season (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

On Sunday afternoon at the Copper Box Arena in London, Manchester Thunder are aiming to complete a perfect season and win the Vitality Netball Superleague title.

Karen Greig's outfit have not lost a match this season - winning all 20 of their regular season matches and Friday's semi-final - but defending champions Loughborough Lightning stand in the way of a 'perfect' campaign.

The first centre pass takes place at 4.15pm in London, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix and streamed on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Vitality Netball Superleague Play-offs Semi-final Manchester Thunder 64-54 Team Bath Netball Semi-final Loughborough Lightning 56-44 London Pulse Third-place play-off - Sunday at 1.45pm Team Bath Netball vs London Pulse Live on Sky Sports Arena Grand Final - Sunday at 3.45pm Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning Live on Sky Sports Arena

Thunder were the first team to book their place in the season-deciding match after a 64-54 victory over Team Bath Netball in their semi-final on Friday night.

Greig's team highlighted their composure after going a couple of goals down early on at Belle Vue and throughout, showcased just how talented and flexible their squad is.

Shadine van der Merwe was unable to take to court after 'running out of time' according to Greig, and the South African defender's absence meant Emilia Roscoe started at goal defence.

As the match played out, usual wing defence and centre Laura Malcolm shifted into the goal defence position to keep a closer eye on Sophie Drakeford-Lewis.

Malcolm combined brilliantly with veteran defender Kerry Almond and alongside new wing defence Yasmin Roebuck, they pressured Bath and forced them into making personnel changes.

In attack, Thunder performed with their trademark accuracy and precision. Caroline O'Hanlon and Nat Metcalf are world-class operators and their feeding of Eleanor Cardwell and Joyce Mvula remained on song.

Loughborough Lightning booked a place in the Grand Final, and a third meeting with Thunder this season, as a result of a 56-44 victory over London Pulse.

It was a match in which Lightning really stepped up and showed they are peaking at exactly the right time.

Victoria Burgess' team went into the final quarter not only having developed a 42-30 lead, but having made no unforced errors in 45 minutes of netball.

Like Thunder, Lightning were operating without a key member of their starting seven, as Beth Cobden was unable to take to court and she is doubtful to be available for the final.

Ella Bowen played at wing defence in her place and the side's defensive prowess was led by one of their younger athletes - goalkeeper Alice Harvey.

Harvey disrupted Pulse from the early stages of the match and never let up. Her imposing presence and work caused Sam Bird's team to be unsettled in the goal circle and question their normally instinctive feeding of Olivia Tchine.

Thunder and Lightning have met twice already this season with the Manchester-based team prevailing by just five goals in the more pertinent of the two encounters - a Round 10 meeting in Loughborough.

When they met again in Round 20, both teams had already secured play-off netball and Lightning's head coach said she had made some strategic decisions during the contest, which were in the best interests of what was ahead of them.

Loughborough Lightning were outstanding in their semi-final and won the title 12 months ago (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

The two sides are evenly matched in terms of their personnel and the level of pressure they have on their respective shoulders going into this Grand Final.

Thunder haven't lost yet this season, they're aiming to complete a perfect campaign and to erase the feelings of watching last year's Grand Final after losing to Bath in the semi-finals.

Lightning, as mentioned, are peaking at the right time. However, they have the pressure of trying to defend the title they won 12 months ago and achieve back-to-back titles for the first time in the franchise's history.

On court, the two teams display many similar traits. Both have quick routes to goal with tall target shooters, who work at an extremely high level of accuracy.

Both, have goal attacks that go to post at will and moving back through the court, both teams pride themselves on putting their opponents under extreme pressure at all times.

There's no doubt about the fact that emotions will come into play during the 60 minutes of netball, and a fast start either way, could go a long way towards one side securing the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague title.

Watch the Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final on Sunday from the Copper Box Arena, live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix and streamed on YouTube from 3.45pm. The third place play-off takes place before from 1.45pm.