Commonwealth Games Netball: Claire Maxwell to lead Scotland in Birmingham

Claire Maxwell will lead the 12-athlete squad representing Team Scotland at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Head coach Tamsin Greenway has selected the experienced Maxwell as captain, with Emily Nicholl as the team's vice captain for the forthcoming competition.

The Commonwealth Games netball tournament will start on Friday, July 29 and end on Sunday, August 7 with the final.

This will be Greenway's first Commonwealth Games as a head coach, after representing England as an athlete.

"Playing at the Commonwealth Games is a huge achievement and highlight for any international netballer," Greenway said.

"Representing the Thistles and being part of Team Scotland is a very special moment and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve on and off the court."

Commonwealth Games - Scotland's match schedule Saturday, July 30 Australia vs Scotland Sunday, July 32 Scotland vs Wales Tuesday, August 2 Jamaica vs Scotland Wednesday, August 3 Scotland vs Barbados Thursday, August 4 South Africa vs Scotland

Team Scotland are in Group A alongside Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Barbados.

The team's first match is on the second day of the competition when they take on the side ranked No 1 in the world and the 2018 Commonwealth Games runners-up - Australia.

"We are under no illusions of the challenges we will face in what is an extremely competitive group," Greenway noted.

"The players are excited about the prospect and are pushing hard preparing for the competition."

Commonwealth Games - July 29 to August 7, NEC Arena Group A Group B Australia New Zealand Jamaica England South Africa Malawi Scotland Uganda Wales Trinidad & Tobago Barbados Northern Ireland

Maxwell will lead her team at a Commonwealth Games competition for a second time and cannot wait to get started.

"We are so excited as a collective to have been chosen to represent Team Scotland in the Commonwealth Games, Maxwell said.

"To be named as captain of the Scottish Thistles is a real honour and I'm excited to lead such an exciting squad," Maxwell said.

"This team is full of ambitious and driven athletes, and we are working hard to meet our aim of finishing within the top eight."

Team Scotland: Claire Maxwell (captain), Emily Nicholl (vice-captain), Lynsey Gallagher, Niamh McCall, Emma Barrie, Iona Christian, Hannah Leighton, Sarah MacPhail, Lauren Tait, Rachel Conway, Bethan Goodwin and Kelly Boyle.