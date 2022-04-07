Suncorp Super Netball 2022: Coverage, fixtures and results

Keep up to date with the fixtures, coverage and results from the 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season.

Round One

Adelaide Thunderbirds 54-50 Collingwood Magpies

NSW Swifts 55-57 GIANTS Netball

Queensland Firebirds 65-70 Melbourne Vixens

West Coast Fever 82-63 Sunshine Coast Lightning

Round Two

NSW Swifts 48-53 Melbourne Vixens

Sunshine Coast Lightning 54-82 Queensland Firebirds

Collingwood Magpies 53-70 West Coast Fever

Adelaide Thunderbirds 56-43 GIANTS Netball

Round Three

Melbourne Vixens vs GIANTS Netball - April 9 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Arena

NSW Swifts vs Collingwood Magpies - April 9 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Queensland Firebirds vs West Coast Fever - April 10 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - April 10 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Round Four

Melbourne Vixens vs West Coast Fever - April 12 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena

GIANTS Netball vs Queensland Firebirds - April 12 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Collingwood Magpies vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - April 13 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs NSW Swifts - April 13 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Round Five

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Vixens - April 16 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix

GIANTS Netball vs Collingwood Magpies - April 16 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix

West Coast Fever vs NSW Swifts - April 17 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Arena

Queensland Firebirds vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - April 17 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Round Six

NSW Swifts vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - April 23 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix

Melbourne Vixens vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - April 23 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Queensland Firebirds vs Collingwood Magpies - April 24 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Arena

GIANTS Netball vs West Coast Fever - April 24 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Round Seven

Queensland Firebirds vs NSW Swifts - April 30 at 7:30am - Channel TBC

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs West Coast Fever - April 30 at 9:45am - Channel TBC

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs GIANTS Netball - May 1 at 4:30am - Channel TBC

Melbourne Vixens vs Collingwood Magpies - May 1 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Round Eight

Melbourne Vixens vs Queensland Firebirds - May 7 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Arena

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 7 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Arena

West Coast Fever vs Collingwood Magpies - May 8 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Arena

GIANTS Netball vs NSW Swifts - May 8 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Round Nine

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs West Coast Fever - May 14 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix

GIANTS Netball vs Melbourne Vixens - May 14 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Collingwood Magpies vs Queensland Firebirds - May 15 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix

NSW Swifts vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 15 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Round 10

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs NSW Swifts - May 17 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena

West Coast Fever vs Melbourne Vixens - May 17 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Collingwood Magpies vs GIANTS Netball - May 18 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Queensland Firebirds - May 18 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena

Round 11

Queensland Firebirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - May 21 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix

Melbourne Vixens vs NSW Swifts - May 21 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix

West Coast Fever vs GIANTS Netball - May 22 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix

Collingwood Magpies vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 22 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Round 12

Collingwood Magpies vs NSW Swifts - May 28 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Mix

West Coast Fever vs Queensland Firebirds - May 28 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Melbourne Vixens vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - May 29 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix

GIANTS Netball vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 29 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Round 13

Queensland Firebirds vs GIANTS Netball - June 4 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix

Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Melbourne Vixens - June 4 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix

NSW Swifts vs West Coast Fever - June 5 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix

Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Collingwood Magpies - June 5 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Round 14

GIANTS Netball vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - June 11 at 9:30am on Sky Sports Mix

West Coast Fever vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - June 12 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix

NSW Swifts vs Queensland Firebirds - June 12 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix

Collingwood Magpies vs Melbourne Vixens - June 13 at 3:30am on Sky Sports Mix