Suncorp Super Netball 2022: Coverage, fixtures and results
The 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season is live on Sky Sports with 60 matches being shown in partnership with Netball Australia; netball fans are able to watch England internationals Jo Harten, Helen Housby, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Geva Mentor and Eboni Usoro-Brown in action
Last Updated: 07/04/22 6:48pm
Keep up to date with the fixtures, coverage and results from the 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season.
Round One
Adelaide Thunderbirds 54-50 Collingwood Magpies
NSW Swifts 55-57 GIANTS Netball
Queensland Firebirds 65-70 Melbourne Vixens
West Coast Fever 82-63 Sunshine Coast Lightning
Round Two
NSW Swifts 48-53 Melbourne Vixens
Sunshine Coast Lightning 54-82 Queensland Firebirds
Collingwood Magpies 53-70 West Coast Fever
Adelaide Thunderbirds 56-43 GIANTS Netball
Round Three
Melbourne Vixens vs GIANTS Netball - April 9 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Arena
NSW Swifts vs Collingwood Magpies - April 9 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Queensland Firebirds vs West Coast Fever - April 10 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix
Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - April 10 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Round Four
Melbourne Vixens vs West Coast Fever - April 12 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena
GIANTS Netball vs Queensland Firebirds - April 12 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Collingwood Magpies vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - April 13 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena
Adelaide Thunderbirds vs NSW Swifts - April 13 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Round Five
Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Melbourne Vixens - April 16 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix
GIANTS Netball vs Collingwood Magpies - April 16 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix
West Coast Fever vs NSW Swifts - April 17 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Arena
Queensland Firebirds vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - April 17 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Round Six
NSW Swifts vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - April 23 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix
Melbourne Vixens vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - April 23 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Queensland Firebirds vs Collingwood Magpies - April 24 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Arena
GIANTS Netball vs West Coast Fever - April 24 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Round Seven
Queensland Firebirds vs NSW Swifts - April 30 at 7:30am - Channel TBC
Adelaide Thunderbirds vs West Coast Fever - April 30 at 9:45am - Channel TBC
Sunshine Coast Lightning vs GIANTS Netball - May 1 at 4:30am - Channel TBC
Melbourne Vixens vs Collingwood Magpies - May 1 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Round Eight
Melbourne Vixens vs Queensland Firebirds - May 7 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Arena
Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 7 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Arena
West Coast Fever vs Collingwood Magpies - May 8 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Arena
GIANTS Netball vs NSW Swifts - May 8 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Round Nine
Sunshine Coast Lightning vs West Coast Fever - May 14 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix
GIANTS Netball vs Melbourne Vixens - May 14 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Collingwood Magpies vs Queensland Firebirds - May 15 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix
NSW Swifts vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 15 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Round 10
Sunshine Coast Lightning vs NSW Swifts - May 17 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena
West Coast Fever vs Melbourne Vixens - May 17 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Collingwood Magpies vs GIANTS Netball - May 18 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Arena
Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Queensland Firebirds - May 18 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Arena
Round 11
Queensland Firebirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - May 21 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix
Melbourne Vixens vs NSW Swifts - May 21 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix
West Coast Fever vs GIANTS Netball - May 22 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix
Collingwood Magpies vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 22 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Round 12
Collingwood Magpies vs NSW Swifts - May 28 at 8:30am on Sky Sports Mix
West Coast Fever vs Queensland Firebirds - May 28 at 10:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Melbourne Vixens vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - May 29 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix
GIANTS Netball vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - May 29 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Round 13
Queensland Firebirds vs GIANTS Netball - June 4 at 7:30am on Sky Sports Mix
Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Melbourne Vixens - June 4 at 9:45am on Sky Sports Mix
NSW Swifts vs West Coast Fever - June 5 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix
Sunshine Coast Lightning vs Collingwood Magpies - June 5 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Round 14
GIANTS Netball vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - June 11 at 9:30am on Sky Sports Mix
West Coast Fever vs Adelaide Thunderbirds - June 12 at 4:30am on Sky Sports Mix
NSW Swifts vs Queensland Firebirds - June 12 at 6:45am on Sky Sports Mix
Collingwood Magpies vs Melbourne Vixens - June 13 at 3:30am on Sky Sports Mix