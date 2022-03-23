Suncorp Super Netball to be shown on Sky Sports

Suncorp Super Netball will be shown live on Sky Sports

Suncorp Super Netball is coming to Sky Sports with 60 live matches being shown across the 2022 season in partnership with Netball Australia, starting on Saturday with the opening weekend featuring the NSW Swifts taking on GIANTS Netball.

Suncorp Super Netball is Australia's premier competition and one that features some of England's most experienced internationals, with Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Stacey Francis-Bayman, Geva Mentor and Eboni Usoro-Brown all playing in the competition.

Across the league's eight franchises - Adelaide Thunderbids, Collingwood Magpies, GIANTS Netball, Melbourne Vixens, NSW Swifts, Queensland Firebirds, Sunshine Coast Lightning and West Coast Fever - there are a wealth of internationals from other top-ranked netballing nations too.

Jhaniele Fowler, Steph Wood, Gretel Bueta and Shamera Sterling are just some of the athletes who will now feature on Sky Sports each week during Suncorp Super Netball's season.

The two-goal Super Shot, which is activated in the final five minutes of each quarter, is a unique feature of Suncorp Super Netball. The Super Shot showcases the prowess of the league's shooters and means games can turn on their heads in the blink of an eye.

Suncorp Super Netball - Round One fixtures Saturday at 6am Thunderbirds vs Magpies Live on Sky Sports Mix Saturday at 8am Swifts vs GIANTS Live on Sky Sports Mix Sunday at 4am Firebirds vs Vixens Live on Sky Sports Mix Sunday at 6am Fever vs Lightning Live on Sky Sports Mix

The 2022 season in Australia begins this weekend, featuring that Grand Final rematch between the NSW Swifts and GIANTS Netball; England's Housby and Harten will be on opposite sides of the court!

Round One also houses Dan Ryan's West Coast Fever taking on Sunshine Coast Lightning, the Firebirds against the Vixens and Thunderbirds' meeting with the Magpies.

The weekend marks the start of a 14-round regular season, which finishes on June 13 before the Finals Series begins. Suncor Super Netball has a four-week Finals Series, which starts on June 18 and culminates in the Grand Final on July 2.

Netball fans without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a NOW TV pass be able to watch every match of the season, click here for more information.