Commonwealth Games Netball: South Africa award first contracts and name squad

Netball South Africa have announced their first contracted players and a squad for the Commonwealth Games

Netball South Africa have awarded 24 athletes contracts as they build towards the Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Of the 24 players now contracted to the national team, a first for the SPAR Proteas, seven play their netball outside of South Africa and the rest are locally based and feature in the Telkom Netball League.

The list of contracted players includes Vitality Netball Superleague defender Phumza Maweni, who was a standout this season alongside Layla Guscoth in Bath's defensive circle.

Shooters Lefebre Rademan and Ine-Mari Venter are selected alongside Zanele Vimbela and Shadine van der Merwe.

Karla Pretorius and Lenize Potgieter are two of the most established named to be contracted, alongside former Wasps Netball player Bongiwe Msomi.

Athletes contracted to Netball South Africa Khanyisa Chawane, Marlize de Bruin, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Phumza Maweni, Tshina Mdau, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Bongiwe Msomi, Lungile Mthembu, Sesandile Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Lenize Potgieter, Karla Pretorius, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Jamie van Wyk, Ine-Marí Venter and, Zanele Vimbela.

"We are making history having these players as the first group of contracted players in South Africa," Dorette Badenhorst, the South African head coach said.

"I believe we are on the right track and will make value progress towards turning netball professional with a move like this.

"I am happy with the players selected and looking forward to continuing developing each individual to create depth in our national squad. As a country, we have a wealth of talent and I am excited for the new players in the squad and I am happy with the familiar faces too, as they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the group."

The players' contracts will run through until December 2023, when a review will be undertaken, and further contracts are handed out.

Commonwealth Games - July 29 to August 7, NEC Arena Group A Group B Australia New Zealand Jamaica England South Africa Malawi Scotland Uganda Wales Trinidad & Tobago Barbados Northern Ireland

The first major competition on the horizon for the SPAR Proteas is the forthcoming Commonwealth Games, which starts on July 29 in Birmingham.

South Africa finished fifth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast before Norma Plummer led them to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 World Cup.

In total, Badenhorst has selected 15 athletes to represent Team South Africa in Birmingham this summer. The SPAR Protas' first match is on the second day of the competition against the fourth-ranked side in the world, Jamaica.

The outfit will then take on Barbados, Australia, Wales and Scotland in Group A.

Head coach Badenhorst will be taking 15 athletes to Birmingham including Msomi, Potgieter and Van der Merwe.

Commonwealth Games Squad: Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni, Tshinakaho Mdau, Bongiwe Msomi, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Mari Venter and Zanele Vimbela.