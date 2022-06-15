Joyce Mvula joins Pulse and heads to New Zealand to play in ANZ Premiership

Joyce Mvula will play her domestic netball in New Zealand next season (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Joyce Mvula's next destination is now known, with the former Manchester Thunder shooter joining Central Pulse in New Zealand's ANZ Premiership.

Mvula had been with Manchester Thunder since 2017 and played a pivotal role in the team's recent perfect Vitality Netball Superleague season, which culminated in them winning the 2022 title.

Over the past three years, the international shooter has achieved a 91 per cent success rate under the hoop. During the 2022 season, she scored 774 goals at that level of accuracy.

"What an amazing six years I have had coaching Joyce," Manchester Thunder's Karen Greig said, after announcing that Mvula would be leaving England.

"To see all the hard work she has put in, going from having never lifting a weight in her life to the strong, powerful athlete she is today, Joyce has been like a sponge and always wanting and willing to learn.

"Whilst I am disappointed that we lose Joyce, I am so proud of her that she is getting the opportunity to show how amazing she is overseas. It's been a real honour to have been part of her netball journey and I wish her all the luck in the world."

Mvula is able play both shooting positions and has recently been named as part of the Malawi's squad that will compete at this summer's Commonwealth Games.

Midcourter Fa'amu Ioane is another new arrival at the Pulse, after deciding to make the move south from the Mystics, where her elite level career began in 2016.

The two athletes will join the core of this year's ANZ Premiership title-winning team, shooters Amelia Walmsley and Tiana Metuarau, midcourters Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon, and the in-circle defensive pairing of Kristiana Manu'a and Kelly Jury will all be back in 2023.

Parris Mason and Ainsleyana Puleiata make the leap up to elite level from sister team Manawa, who won this year's Synergy Hair Netball League.

"We're excited by the blend of talent we've secured for next season and the opportunity to further develop our style of play,'' Yvette McCausland-Durie, Pulse's returning coach, said.

"Joyce and Fa'amu are experienced and well-credentialed performers, who will add variety and options for us. They are exciting additions, and we look forward to what they can bring.

"We're also delighted that Courtney Elliot, one of our replacement players in the 2022 season, will be returning next year in a training partner capacity and look forward to seeing her game grow again in 2023."

2023 Pulse team: Maddy Gordon, Fa'amu Ioane, Kelly Jury, Kristiana Manu'a, Parris Mason, Tiana Metuarau, Joyce Mvula, Ainsleyana Puleiata, Whitney Souness, Amelia Walmsley.