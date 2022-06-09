Laura Malcolm and Joyce Mvula leave Manchester Thunder for overseas opportunities

Laura Malcolm is departing Manchester Thunder after leading them to a perfect season in 2022 (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Laura Malcolm and Joyce Mvula are leaving Manchester Thunder and the Vitality Netball Superleague to pursue opportunities overseas.

Malcolm, an England international and Thunder's captain, secured her fourth Superleague title when Thunder completed the perfect season in the 2022 Grand Final.

The England international has spent 10 years in the Vitality Netball Superleague and highlighted her versatility at the end of the 2022 season by playing across four different positions.

Malcolm was instrumental in Thunder's semi-final and final victories over Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning, which completed their unbeaten season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the the pick of tops plays from Manchester Thunder's undefeated season Take a look at the the pick of tops plays from Manchester Thunder's undefeated season

"I have been given a dream opportunity to go and play overseas which I had to take with two hands," Malcolm said.

"Unfortunately, that means that I won't be playing in the yellow dress for Manchester Thunder next season. I wanted to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to the coaches, players, staff, volunteers and the fans for making my time at Manchester Thunder absolutely incredible.

"We've managed to get four titles together and have the best experience with a perfect last season, so thank you so much for that.

"The best news is that I get to join the crazy Manchester Thunder fan club so I will be the biggest supporter from overseas and I can't wait to stay part of the Manchester family. I love you all, I'm going to miss you all, massive good luck for next year."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I could not be prouder of Laura," Manchester Thunder's head coach Karen Greig said.

"The opportunity to play overseas has always been a dream of hers since coming back to Thunder for the 2018-19 season. She has been on a massive journey where she has been so focused and diligent with her work, both on and off court. She has left no stone unturned in her persistence to achieve.

"Laura will be sorely missed after what I think has been the season of her life this year, smashing it on and off court and leading this team proudly. I am so proud to be a part of her achievements and wish her all the luck in the world on this next challenge."

Joyce Mvula is leaving Manchester Thunder to pursue an opportunity abroad (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Thunder's Malawi international goal shooter Mvula has also announced she is moving on after six seasons at Manchester Thunder.

During the 2022 season, Mvula scored 774 goals with an accuracy of 91.38 per cent.

"What an amazing six years I have had coaching Joyce," Greig said. "To see all the hard work she has put, going from having never lifting a weight in her life to the strong, powerful athlete she is today. Joyce has been like a sponge and always wanting and willing to learn.

"Whilst I am disappointed that we lose Joyce, I am so proud of her that she is getting the opportunity to show how amazing she is overseas. It's been a real honour to have been part of her netball journey and I wish her all the luck in the world."

The departures of Malcolm and Mvula leave openings at Thunder ahead of the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season and it's a campaign that will feature a number of new head coaches within the league.

Asha Francis is taking over from Anna Stembridge at Team Bath Netball, Liana Leota has joined Leeds Rhinos Netball and Cat Tuivaiti will lead proceedings at Wasps Netball.

Saracens Mavericks have also made changes at the top with Tamsin Greenway being appointed as their new head of strategic performance and Camilla Buchanan stepping up as head coach.

Prior to that, the summer's focus will be on the Commonwealth Games with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all competing in the tournament from July 29 to August 7.

England are the defending champions after their triumph on the Gold Coast back in 2018.