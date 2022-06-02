Vitality Netball Superleague: Team Bath Netball's Layla Guscoth named as Player of the Season

Layla Guscoth is having a stunning season for Team Bath Netball (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Team Bath Netball's Layla Guscoth has been named as 2022 Vitality Player of the Season.

The England international was also shortlisted for the Players' Player of the Season award and named in the Superleague's All-Star VII, alongside her Team Bath defensive partner Phumza Maweni.

It is the second time Guscoth has been named as Player of the Season, having previously been recognised as the league's standout player while with Saracens Mavericks in 2014.

"Layla, for me, is the best defender in the world at the moment," Team Bath Netball's head coach Anna Stembridge said.

"She will dispute that, because she always wants to be better than she was yesterday, and has a real desire to be the best she can be.

"What we have seen of Layla over the past couple of seasons is her ability to win ball when it matters, and her ability to win ball across all four quarters."

Beth Cobden was selected as part of the Superleague All-Star VII (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Alongside Guscoth and Maweni, Loughborough Lightning and England wing defence Beth Cobden completed the defensive line-up in the All-Star VII.

Laura Malcolm was selected at centre with Nat Metcalf, Eleanor Cardwell and Proscovia Peace completing the attacking line-up.

Karen Greig was announced as the 2022 Coach of the Season, having led Thunder to their best league season and London Pulse's Funmi Fadoju won the award for being the best U21 player, for the second season in succession.

Vitality Netball Superleague Fixtures Friday at 6pm Manchester Thunder vs Team Bath Netball Live on Sky Sports Action Friday at 8pm Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse Live on Sky Sports Action Sunday at 1.45pm Third place play-off Live on Sky Sports Arena Sunday at 3.45pm Superleague Grand Final Live on Sky Sports Arena

The 2022 Players' Player of the Season was Eleanor Cardwell and she also picked up the Sky Sports' Fans Player of the Season gong.

The Vitality Netball Superleague's umpire appointment panel handed Gary Burgess is the Umpire of the Season award.

Surrey Storm's shooter Peace Proscovia finished the regular season having topped the scoring charts with 853 goals and therefore won the Gilbert Gold Shot award.

It's the third time she has won this award and the fifth consecutive year that a shooter from Uganda has won it.

The Vitality Netball Superleague season continues on Friday with the semi-finals. Watch Manchester Thunder versus Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning against London Pulse, live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm.