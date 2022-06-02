Saracens Mavericks: Tamsin Greenway joins franchise, Camilla Buchanan steps up as head coach

Saracen Mavericks have appointed Tamsin Greenway and Camilla Buchanan into key leadership positions (Image credit: Ben Lumley)

Saracens Mavericks have announced that Tamsin Greenway has joined the franchise as head of strategic performance and Camilla Buchanan will step up as head coach.

The Vitality Netball Superleague franchise released a statement after their final match of the 2022 season saying that Kat Ratnapala would be departing her position as director of netball and head coach.

Now, the changes at the top of the franchise have been announced with Buchanan moving from assistant coach to head coach and Greenway arriving fresh into the franchise.

Greenway's role as head of strategic performance will 'oversee all aspects of elite performance' including Saracens Mavericks' pathway programme.

The former international - who will remain as Scotland head coach alongside this position - will work closely with Kieran Crombie, MD of Saracens Women's Sport and ESG and Philip Morrow, the group performance director.

During her time in the Superleague, Greenway played in eight Grand Finals for three different teams; she won six Superleague titles as a player and/or coach and a seventh as a director of netball.

Buchanan has been at Saracens Mavericks since 2008, holding the titles of Superleague title winner, vice-captain and assistant coach during that time.

As head coach, she will work closely alongside Greenway and her assistant coaching team will be announced in due course.

Mavericks join Strathclyde Sirens and Manchester Thunder in deciding to have a strategic lead and a head coach. Karen Atkinson and Lesley MacDonald hold those positions at Sirens and Tracey Neville and Karen Greig do so at Thunder.

The Vitality Netball Superleague season continues on Friday with the semi-finals. Watch Manchester Thunder versus Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning against London Pulse, live on Sky Sports Action from 6pm.