Kat Ratnapala leaves director of netball role at Saracens Mavericks

Kat Ratnapala is leaving Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks have announced Kat Ratnapala is leaving her position as director of netball at the Vitality Netball Superleague franchise.

Ratnapala worked as an assistant coach under Karen Atkinson from 2012 to 2014, before later taking the head coach role.

The London-based franchise's season ended on Saturday with a 59-46 defeat at the hands of Team Bath Netball.

The team had been in the hunt for play-off netball but weren't able to make the final weekend. The outfit have missed out on the play-offs since 2017.

"It's with great sadness that we are announcing that Kat is leaving the Saracens Mavericks," Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO said.

"Her contributions to the team and more widely in netball have been absolutely inspirational. On behalf of everybody at the club, I would like to thank Kat for the endless hard work, loyalty and passion she has shown throughout her time with us. I wish her the very best for the future."

Saracens Mavericks will announce their coaching setup for the 2022-23 vitality Netball Superleague season over the coming weeks.

Ratnapala is one of a number of Superleague head coaches that are departing their positions at the end of the 2022 Superleague season.

Team Bath Netball's Anna Stembridge has stepped down, with Asha Francis moving into the lead role there. Tracey Robinson departs Leeds Rhinos Netball after just one season with the outfit.

Mel Mansfield is leaving her position at Wasps Netball, having been with the club since their inaugural season in 2016 as assistant coach and then being promoted to head coach in 2019.

The Vitality Netball Superleague play-offs take place live on Sky Sports on Friday evening with Manchester Thunder taking on Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning facing London Pulse.

The Grand Final will be held at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday afternoon and will also be shown live on Sky Sports.