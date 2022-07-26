Vitality Netball Superleague: Caroline O'Hanlon fourth player leaving Manchester Thunder
Caroline O'Hanlon will not return to the defending champions for the 2023 Vitality Netball Superleague season; Joyce Mvula, Laura Malcolm and Eleanor Cardwell have also left the title-winning outfit during Superleague's off-season
Caroline O'Hanlon will not be returning to the defending Vitality Netball Superleague champions Manchester Thunder next season.
The mid-courter, who is currently preparing to lead Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, had spent five successful seasons with the Manchester outfit.
O'Hanlon, who has juggled her duties as a doctor, netballer and GAA player, first signed with Thunder in 2017 and won the Superleague title twice with the club (2019 and 2022).
"It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that I will be leaving Manchester Thunder and will not be wearing the yellow dress in the 2023 season," O'Hanlon said.
"I have loved my time in Manchester and would like to thank everyone that has contributed to that."
"Caroline has been a real stalwart for us for the past five seasons and has been an integral part in successes in that time," Karen Greig, Manchester Thunder's head coach, said.
"She is a fantastic athlete both on and off the court. A huge thanks to Caroline for her commitment and I wish her every success in the upcoming Commonwealth Games."
O'Hanlon is the fourth player to leave the defending champions during Superleague's off-season.
Joyce Mvula and Laura Malcolm have both departed to join clubs in New Zealand, while Eleanor Cardwell will be playing her domestic netball next season in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball league.
Northern Ireland are in the same group as England, with O'Hanlon's side opening their account against New Zealand on Friday. England take to court earlier in the day against Trinidad and Tobago.
The two outfits will meet for their group stage match in the evening session on Monday, August 1.