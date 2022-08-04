Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

Jamaica's players celebrating their historic victory

Jamaica's Sunshine Girls beat the Australian Diamonds for the first time at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday morning to finish top of Pool A.

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter.

Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory.

The result means that Jamaica finish their time in Pool A as the only unbeaten side and top seeds Australia must settle for second position.

Australia vs Jamaica - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Australia 14 16 16 9 55 Jamaica 13 16 11 17 57

"It's a bit surreal to beat Australia in a Commonwealth Games," Fowler said after.

"We've not done that before, but this team of ours is incredible and we went out there and proved everyone wrong. It feels so good.

"Our mindset from the start was that we are as good as them, if not better. We have so much discipline and focus in our squad."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The top placings in Pool B will be decided at 9pm, when defending champions England take on the reigning world champions New Zealand. The winner will meet Australia in the semi-finals and the loser will face the in-form Sunshine Girls.

Both semi-finals take place on Saturday, with the bronze medal and gold medal matches being held on Sunday at Birmingham's NEC Arena.

England go into their encounter with New Zealand having not lost a match

England have displayed outstanding versatility and built well as the netball competition has played out in Birmingham.

Jess Thirlby has managed her squad's playing time well to ensure they're approaching the business-end of the competition as fresh as can be.

England and New Zealand know each other well, having met 54 times previously in their history, and this will be their seventh contest at a Commonwealth Games.

England have prevailed in their last three meetings, most recently during the Netball Quad Series in January and before that, twice on New Zealand soil last September.