Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball

Eboni Usoro-Brown has announced that she will be retiring from all forms of elite-level netball following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad.

The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance and will finish her career in England's bronze medal match against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

"It's been one of my greatest honours to represent England Netball in a career that has spanned over 17 years," Usoro-Brown said.

"As a young girl it was my dream to play for England, and I proudly stand here today having amassed 116 caps, having represented the Roses in seven major tournaments, highlighted by being part of the team that created history by winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the honour of being inducted into England Netball's Hall of Fame.

"To be a Rose is an immense privilege that I have never taken for granted. Each time that I have appeared in the red dress, I have never wanted it to be my last," she continued.

Eboni Usoro-Brown returned to an international court following the birth of her daughter and wanted to inspire others to do so too (Image credit: Morgan Harlow)

"After giving birth to Savannah in 2020, one of my goals was to make the Commonwealth Games team. It has been incredibly special over the last 10 days to have my daughter sit in the crowd watching her mum continue to achieve her dreams on the world stage.

"However, it is also for this reason, on my own terms, that I have decided to retire to afford myself more time to fully focus on my young family and legal career.

"My hope is that my journey will inspire future Roses, girls and women to know that with steely determination, a support network and an unwavering belief in your own ability, absolutely anything is possible, even successful dual careers whilst being a mum."

During her domestic netball career in England, Usoro-Brown had two periods playing for Team Bath Netball, winning four Vitality Netball Superleague titles (2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010) and then captaining the Blue and Gold for six seasons between 2016 and 2021.

She also played overseas for West Coast Fever, Adelaide Thunderbirds and most recently, the Firebirds.

Usoro-Brown was inducted into the England Netball Hall of Fame in December 2020 and since having her daughter, spoke openly about her desire to inspire other mothers in sport.