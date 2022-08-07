Commonwealth Games: England suffer agonising loss to New Zealand in bronze medal match

England leave their home competition without a medal

England suffered an agonising 55-48 loss to New Zealand in the bronze medal match and leave a home Commonwealth Games empty-handed.

Jess Thirlby's team did not win a quarter against the Silver Ferns and failed to establish the same level of defensive dominance they had gained during the two teams' earlier pool meeting.

After trailing 41-35 going into the final 15 minutes, the home team brought the match back to a four-goal contest but were unable to get any closer.

The defeat brings about a heart-breaking end to a home competition and the careers of retiring defenders Stacey Francis-Bayman and Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Jamaica and Australia will duel for the gold medal in Sunday night's final at the NEC Arena.

England vs New Zealand - Starting sevens England New Zealand GS: Eleanor Cardwell GS: Grace Nweke GA: Helen Housby GA: Te Paea Selby-Rickit WA: Nat Metcalf WA: Gina Crampton (C) C: Jade Clarke C: Whitney Souness WD: Laura Malcolm WD: Kate Heffernan GD: Layla Guscoth GD: Phoenix Karaka GK: Geva MEntor GK: Kelly Jury

England beat New Zealand at the end of the pool stage by 10 goals but delivering the same type of performance off the back of a disappointing semi-final defeat was never going to be easy.

Head coach Thirlby made two personnel changes for this winner-takes-all match, handing a start at wing defence to Laura Malcolm and opting to give Eleanor Cardwell the nod from the outset at shooter alongside Helen Housby.

Dame Noeline Taurua put her faith in Phoenix Karaka at goal defence, started Kate Heffernan at wing defence and continued to favour Tea Paea Selby-Rickit at goal attack.

Grace Nweke was assured in New Zealand's shooting circle

In their pool stage contest, Geva Mentor got into the head of shooter Grace Nweke early on, but this time around, 20-year-old Nweke remained focused and strong for the full 60 minutes.

As a collective unit, New Zealand were stronger and cleaner in their work attack while their zone defence made life challenging for England.

The match went goal-for-goal for the first 10 minutes in front of a raucous home crowd before New Zealand edged the first quarter by a single goal.

Neither side could break each other in the opening stages of the second quarter. Then, six minutes before half-time a missed shot from England and a dropped ball in the circle enabled the Silver Ferns to go on a run of five.

With Kelly Jury taking another interception and New Zealand converting it to goal, England had work to do in the final minutes of the half.

They did so through Francis-Bayman, clearly inspired in her final professional match, but the home side still lost the quarter by five goals.

After 30 minutes, England had a 29-23 deficit to claw back and Thirlby made further changes. Malcolm moved to centre and Imogen Allison arrived at wing defence to try and raise the amount of turnover ball they gained.

Francis-Bayman and Allison did their jobs superbly and drew England back to within four goals at the halfway mark in the quarter.

England then had chances to cut the deficit further but a couple of missed shots and stickiness in their attack end prevented them from doing so.

A drawn 12-12 quarter showed England could match New Zealand, but it ultimately kept the Silver Ferns in the driving seat with 15 minutes left.

England vs New Zealand - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT New Zealand 14 15 12 14 55 England 13 10 12 13 48

At three-quarter time, Thirlby and England's coaches asked their side to take a breath and then gave them key defensive messages, while Housby received treatment on her left leg.

Housby did not return for the final quarter, instead Jo Harten arrived at goal shooter with Cardwell moving out to goal attack. Guscoth returned at goal defence and Francis-Bayman shifted out a position. New Zealand still remained unchanged.

The Silver Ferns started the final quarter by scoring three goals without response before Harten got England off the mark.

A key turnover from Mentor with 10 minutes left got the crowd on their feet and produced a two-goal run. England pressed further to get the contest back to within four goals, however the clock wasn't on their side and New Zealand calmly kept their own scoreboard ticking.

Within the final minute Usoro-Brown arrived at goal keeper for her last seconds of elite-level netball. She received an enormous reception, showing her emotion through tears, and the tears flowed shortly after across whole the squad when the full-time whistle blew and England's defeat was confirmed.