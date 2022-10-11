Sara Francis-Bayman joins Queensland Firebirds as assistant coach

Sara Francis-Bayman has signed as Queensland Firebirds' assistant coach for two years

Sara Francis-Bayman has joined Queensland Firebirds as their new assistant coach and swaps Super League for Suncorp Super Netball in 2023.

The former England international has been appointed for the 2023 and 2024 Suncorp Super Netball campaigns, where she will work alongside new Firebirds head coach Bec Bulley.

Francis-Bayman led Loughborough Lightning the Super League title in 2021, before taking an 18-month leave of absence from her role as their director of netball. She then headed to Australia to spend an extended amount of time with her wife Stacey Francis-Bayman, as Stacey competed for West Coast Fever.

The 37-year-old has also gained experience coaching on the international stage, alongside her former England team-mate Tamsin Greenway working as the Scottish Thistles' assistant coach.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure Sara as our assistant coach for the next two years," Bulley, Firebirds' head coach, said.

"A highly regarded international mid-court player known for her hard work and determination, Sara will bring new ideas and a fresh approach to how things are done here at the Firebirds.

"Not only does she boast significant international experience as a player, Sara has had proven success as a coach and possesses an amazing technical and tactical brain.

"Her leadership and understanding of elite level netball will be a huge positive for myself and the entire Firebirds programme."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Francis-Bayman will relocate to Queensland to take up the role and is expected to arrive in Australia in November.

During the 2022 season, the Queensland Firebirds were in the mix for a place in the finals series but a loss in the last round to the NSW Swifts ended their hopes of progressing on.

Shooter Donnell Wallam and defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran were two individuals who impressed throughout and next season, the team will be without Gretel Bueta after the Australia international announced she is pregnant with her second child.

"While Gretel won't be on the court with us next year, she will of course remain a big part of the Firebirds team throughout the pre-season and SSN23 campaign," Bulley said. "We look forward to welcoming the newest member of our Purple Family."