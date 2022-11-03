England Vitality Roses lose third Test against Australia as slow start proves costly

England were left to rue an error-strewn start to the match

England's slow start to the final Test against the Australian Diamonds proved costly as they fell to a 57-53 defeat in Brisbane.

The Roses trailed 19-11 after the first 15 minutes before clawing themselves back into the contest with a drawn second quarter and positive third.

In the final period of the match, the Roses upped their defensive intensity further, with Funmi Fadoju and Fran Williams providing their team with ample turnover ball.

England pressed hard until the final whistle and were just three goals down with a minute to play, but ultimately, ran out of time.

England's Vitality Roses - Australia series Test One Australia 55-54 England Test Two Australia 56-48 England Test Three Australia 57-53 England

Both head coaches made changes for this final Test, expecting their teams to finish the series strongly and players to set up given opportunities to start.

Australia reverted to having a holding shooter and started Donnell Wallam, while Maddy Turner was given the goal defence bib alongside keeper Courtney Bruce.

The Diamonds instantly exerted themselves on England and moved 5-1 up.

The Roses' head coach Jess Thirlby had made changes at both ends too, with Fadoju being given room to roam at goal defence alongside Geva Mentor. Helen Housby started back at shooter to facilitate greater rotation in the circle.

Australia vs England - Starting sevens Australia England GS - Donnell Wallam GS - Helen Housby GA - Kiera Austin GA - Eleanor Cardwell WA - Paige Hadley WA - Nat Metcalf C - Kate Moloney C - Jade Clarke WD - Amy Parmenter WD - Laura Malcolm GD - Maddy Turner GD - Funmi Fadoju GK - Courtney Bruce GK - Geva Mentor

England did not start well; the attacking unit struggled to settle and gain any fluidity as Australian players tipped and turned ball with ease.

With Australia 9-2 up and looking like they were enjoying a training run, England needed to press the reset button. A quick look in from Laura Malcolm tried to do that, alongside a Fadoju tip on the shot.

Personnel changes arrived shortly after with Housby and Mentor making way at either end. Sophie Drakeford-Lewis arrived at goal attack and Cardwell shifted back to shooter, with Layla Guscoth taking the goal defence bib and Fadoju being put one-on-one against Donnell Wallam.

England channelled their frustration into a slightly better period of play, but mistakes meant turnovers weren't rewarded and it was clear that Thirlby was about to give her side some choice words at quarter-time.

Australia vs England - Quarter-by-quarter scores Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FT Australia 19 13 11 14 57 England 11 13 14 15 53

After being told their 'basics weren't good enough', England reset during the second quarter. They drew it 13-13 and really attacked the match in the second half. The Roses went four up in the third, as they finally rewarded the turnover ball they were able to gain.

Williams and Fadoju, now deployed in defence, formed an outstanding partnership. Williams galvanised England's defenders and with Clarke and Malcolm ahead of her, England hassled Australia well.

In attack, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis had used her speed to hand England a different dimension and Cardwell put up her shots with trademark efficiency.

England maintained their form at both ends throughout the final quarter and with 90 seconds to play, were back within three goals and had their sights fixed on a first victory on tour.

However a late error on an England sideline prevented another Roses goal and when Sophie Garbin slotted one for Australia under the post, the Diamonds' clean sweep was secured.