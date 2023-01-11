England vs Jamaica: Vitality Roses win opening game in three-match series with impressive performance

Jo Harten was on target for England as they dominated Jamaica in the final quarter

England's Vitality Roses made an impressive start to 2023 by seeing off rivals Jamaica with a ruthless 73-52 display at Manchester's AO Arena on Wednesday.

England began the first of their three-match series by dismantling the Commonwealth Games silver medallists in the final quarter to seal a fabulous victory.

Head coach Jess Thirlby admitted the matches against Jamaica are all geared towards the Netball World Cup this summer.

She told BBC Sport: "It's definitely about the longer-term but everything we do, you have to have intent to do both. Part of learning how to be better at the World Cup is learning how to win these games. We've ticked off so many new things there.

"World Cup always has to be our destination but we want to win as well."

Helen Housby (left) and Malysha Kelly in action at Manchester's AO Arena

The Sunshine Girls made a storming start, producing neat court transition through to goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler for a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Thirlby's side worked hard in a fast-paced encounter, with Jo Harten and Helen Housby gelling neatly together to enable England to stay in contention.

Jamaica's lead was cut to three goals by half-time following another lively quarter in which they began to show a few signs of nerves.

With the visitors losing momentum, the Roses took advantage to close the gap to 34-31.

The tide turned England's way midway through the third quarter with the home side moving ahead and building a slight cushion, leading 49-47 in a roller-coaster ride heading into the final quarter.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Roses went on to show all their experience to run away with the contest in the last 15 minutes.

Natalie Metcalf, Harten and Housby toyed with the Jamaican defence to add to their tally and close out an emphatic win between the teams who are ranked third and fourth in the world, respectively.

What's next?

The teams travel down south to the Copper Box Arena in London for back-to-back games on January 14 and 15.

The series forms part of the Roses' preparations for July's World Cup in South Africa - live on Sky Sports.