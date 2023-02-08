Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Join us in the anticipation ahead of the Netball Super League starting again this Saturday, catch all the action live on Sky Sports Join us in the anticipation ahead of the Netball Super League starting again this Saturday, catch all the action live on Sky Sports

With the Netball Super League season just around the corner, here is everything you need to know as 10 teams battle it out once again over 20 rounds....

Celtic Dragons

Coach: Dannii Titmuss-Morris

2022: 10th place finish

The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006.

It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.

Their best year came in 2013 when they reached the Grand Final and they will be hoping that, 10 years on, another winning run is in their sights once again.

Leeds Rhinos

Coach: Liana Leota

2022: 6th

They are the still the new team in the Super League, having played their first season in 2021, but the Rhinos are asserting themselves as one of the teams to beat.

A respectable sixth-place finish in 2022, after finishing fourth in 2021, shows that they know how to maintain consistency throughout a season and that attribute is something that will only continue to help them this season.

London Pulse

Coach: Sam Bird

2022: 4th

A mainstay in the Super League since 2019, the capital's team have only got better as their time in the league has gone on.

They will be hoping that they can go one better than their third-place finish in 2022 and this year, they are one of the teams to watch. With the likes of Chelsea Pitman and Funmi Fadoju in their ranks, you wouldn't be betting against them going all the way in 2023.

Loughborough Lightning

Coach: Victoria Burgess

2022: 2nd

Loughborough are about as consistent as a team can get. They lost just three matches in 2022 and they are the only team that could get anywhere close to Manchester Thunder in that season.

As five-time Super League Grand Finalists, including winning in 2021, they will once again be at the top of the table and, most likely, setting themselves up for a sixth appearance.

Manchester Thunder

Coach: Karen Greig

2022: 1st

Jubilant scenes as Manchester Thunder win the Vitality Netball Superleague!

The team to beat. The Thunder lifted the Super League trophy in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2022 and it would be a shock if they weren't up there again in 2023.

They didn't lose a single match in 2022, nine better than fourth-place Team Bath, and with the likes of England captain Natalie Metcalf in their ranks, they have the experience to have just as dominant a season once again.

Saracens Mavericks

Coach: Camilla Buchanan

2022: 5th

Although the Mavericks have reached the Grand Final a record-equalling seven times, they are amid a 13-year wait to lift that trophy aloft again.

The last two years saw Saracens finish just outside the top four, but their new head player-coach is confident that this season could be the one where they go one further.

Severn Stars

Coach: Jo Trip

2022: 11th

Following a disappointing 2022, the Severn Stars will be entering the 2023 season with a new attitude and some new fresh faces to revitalise the squad.

With new head coach Jo Trip at the helm, plus the signings of the likes of Kelsie Taylor and Jess Haynes from Loughborough Lightning, the Stars will be confident that they can record more than the three wins they managed in 2022.

Opening weekend games - live on Sky Sports Arena and YouTube Date & Time Match February 11 at 11am Team Bath vs Loughborough Lightning February 11 at 12.45pm Surrey Storm vs Strathclyde Sirens February 11 at 2.30pm Saracens Mavericks vs Severn Stars February 11 at 4.15pm Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse February 11 at 6pm Manchester Thunder vs Celtic Dragons

Strathclyde Sirens

Coach: Lesley MacDonald

2022: 8th

Last season presented a year of ups and downs for the Sirens as they secured some big wins against the likes of the Leeds Rhinos, but also suffered their fair share of losses.

The Scottish side will be bolstered by the arrival of Ugandan international Stella Oyella into the goal attack position and will be on the hunt to move up the Super League table.

Surrey Storm

Coach: Hannah Knight

2002: 7th

A look back at the best of Proscovia Peace as she prepares to return to action when Surrey Storm faces Strathclyde Sirens in the 2023 opener live on Sky Sports

It was an interesting 2022 for the Surrey Storm as they secured eight wins from 20, losing in some tight contests with the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Loughborough Lightning.

The huge signing of 2022 player of the season and England international Layla Guscoth from Team Bath should provide them some steely defence in the circle.

Team Bath

Coach: Asha Francis

2022: 3rd

Another team with a new head coach in Asha Francis, Bath are a rejuvenated side in 2023 after a semi-final loss to Loughborough Lightning in 2022, finishing third overall.

Whilst they have seen a lot of players come and go in the signing window, they have retained the likes of England star Imogen Allison as they look to get into a top-four finish once again.