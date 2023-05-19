Netball World Cup 2023: Sky Sports to show every game live from tournament in Cape Town, South Africa

Sky Sports will broadcast every match from the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup

Sky Sports and NOW will broadcast every game of the Vitality Netball World Cup live this summer.

The tournament in Cape Town, South Africa, gets under way on Friday July 28, with the final taking place on Sunday August 6.

The deal was facilitated by World Netball's international broadcast agency, SPORTFIVE, and means Sky Sports will show every match live across Sky Sports channels, with one match per day available to all on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Highlights will be available daily on the Sky Sports App allowing netball fans to catch up on any action they may have missed.

Former England stars Pamela Cookey and Eboni Usoro-Brown will join Caroline Barker in Cape Town, giving viewers expert insight and analysis from the competition.

Sky Sports director of multi sports Helen Falkus said: "The Netball World Cup is the pinnacle in the international calendar and we can't wait to showcase all of the action live for Sky Sports subscribers. We'll also stream selected matches live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, making action from the tournament available to all."

World Netball CEO Clare Briegal added: "We are thrilled to announce that Sky Sports will be showing every game of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 live from Cape Town to our audience in the UK and Ireland.

"Under our core strategy Grow, we made it our aim to bring more netball, to more people, more often by developing our broadcast and digital media strategy and in turn increasing revenue and expanding the reach and profile of netball. This is a clear example of how we are achieving that.

"The Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 is our opportunity to demonstrate the skills of our amazing international netball athletes on the world stage and we thank Sky Sports for being part of this."

England claimed bronze at the last Netball World Cup in 2019 in Liverpool

SPORTFIVE's managing director Malcolm Thorpe said: "SPORTFIVE is excited to confirm Sky's coverage of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023.

"Sky's position as one of the leaders in women's sport, alongside their commitment to deliver outstanding broadcast quality, will see netball continue to provide high-quality sporting entertainment to fans across the UK and Ireland."

Sixteen teams will compete in the tournament from across the five World Netball regions.

New Zealand are the reigning champions having beaten 11-time winners Australia by one point in the 2019 World Cup final in Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final between Australia and New Zealand from the 2019 Netball World Cup Highlights of the final between Australia and New Zealand from the 2019 Netball World Cup

England will be seeking to end the dominance of the Australasian nations after finishing third in the last three Netball World Cups.

2023 is another incredibly exciting year for women's sport and, as the UK's leading investor in women's sport, Sky Sports will broadcast the best of the action including Netball Super League, Women's Super League, US Open Tennis, Solheim Cup, The Hundred, Women's Ashes, and more.

Netball World Cup 2023 pools

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Pool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore