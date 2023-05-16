England name squad for Netball World Cup | Jess Thirlby: Vitality Roses 'capable of challenging'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Jess Thirlby claims that the Roses are spoilt for choice with the shooters she has selected for this summer's World Cup and suggests the squad can beat anyone England head coach Jess Thirlby claims that the Roses are spoilt for choice with the shooters she has selected for this summer's World Cup and suggests the squad can beat anyone

England have named their 12-player squad - plus three reserves - that will compete in the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup in South Africa from July 28.

Both Jade Clarke and Geva Mentor have been named in their sixth World Cup squad, surpassing the England record set by assistant coach Sonia Mkoloma and matching the international record of Rhonda John-Davis of Trinidad & Tobago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jade Clarke celebrates her 200th cap as England win in the quad series third place playoff; the second player ever to reach the milestone Jade Clarke celebrates her 200th cap as England win in the quad series third place playoff; the second player ever to reach the milestone

For Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine this will be their first major senior tournament with the Vitality Roses, while a first World Cup beckons for Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell and Laura Malcolm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Funmi Fadoju showed off her quick reaction skills with two stunning interceptions against South Africa in the netball Quad Series Funmi Fadoju showed off her quick reaction skills with two stunning interceptions against South Africa in the netball Quad Series

Chelsea Pitman and Fran Williams return for their first major tournament with England since the last World Cup in 2019.

England's 2023 Netball World Cup squad Squad: Imogen Alison, Eleanor Cardwell, Jade Clarke, Funmi Fadoju, Layla Guscoth, Helen Housby, Laura Malcolm, Geva Mentor, Natalie Metcalf, Chelsea Pitman, Olivia Tchine, Fran Williams; Reserves: Halimat Adio, Amy Carter, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis

For the first time, World Netball is permitting teams to have three travelling reserves who can remain with the team and, in the event of a tournament-ending injury or illness, can act as a permanent replacement. Halimat Adio, Amy Carter and Sophie Drakeford-Lewis occupy those three reserve slots for England.

The Vitality Roses, who finished third at the 2019 World Cup, will begin their campaign against Barbados on Friday, July 28.

They then face the Malawi Queens on Saturday, July 29, before a home nations clash against the Scottish Thistles on Sunday, July 30.

The final will take place on Sunday, August 6.

Thirlby: England 'more than capable' of challenging

England head coach Jess Thirlby, upon the announcement of her squad, was bullish in the belief that her team are "more than capable" of challenging at the World Cup.

"My whole purpose when I wake up in the morning is this drive and authentic belief in the ability that this team have to compete on a world stage and I won't ever shy away from that," Thirlby told Sky Sports.

Jess Thirlby is confident her England squad can challenge at the Netball World Cup this summer

"Of course I'm sat here really excited but, most importantly, confident, with an ambition and a belief that this 12 and those three reserves are more than capable at their best to beat the best.

"We have great ambition in the team but I have a huge amount of belief in what we're capable of doing and so do they so I'm looking forward to the next few months in harnessing that."

She added: "I think the point of difference for me is in the balance of the group now. We've got three potential specialists and all others are offering us two or more positions. I think to see yourselves through the adventure of a major tournament we need that.

"We speak about our Roses way being about high energy, tactical clarity and diversity; for me, it's our great potential advantage against those teams just slightly above us and those chasing us and on our toes underneath.

"The key to success for me is getting our players to unlock what I know they can do, which we've seen on a number of occasions, doing it collectively and playing with real high energy, confidence and belief."

Vitality Roses World Cup squad

Imogen Allison (Wing Defence, Centre)

Eleanor Cardwell (Goal Shooter, Goal Attack)

Jade Clarke (Centre, Wing Defence)

Funmi Fadoju (Goal Defence, Goal Keeper, Wing Defence)

Layla Guscoth (Goal Defence, Wing Defence, Goal Keeper)

Helen Housby (Goal Attack, Goal Shooter)

Laura Malcolm (Centre, Wing Defence, Wing Attack)

Geva Mentor (Goal Keeper)

Natalie Metcalf (Wing Attack, Goal Attack)

Chelsea Pitman (Wing Attack)

Olivia Tchine (Goal Shooter)

Fran Williams (Goal Defence, Goal Keeper)

Travelling Reserves:

Halimat Adio (Goal Keeper, Goal Defence)

Amy Carter (Centre, Wing Defence)

Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (Goal Attack, Wing Attack)