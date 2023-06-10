Netball Super League Grand Final: London Pulse skipper Everitt relishing exciting opportunity for 'special group'
London Pulse's Zara Everitt: "It is a really exciting opportunity for all of us, and not a position many of us have been in before. It would be an incredible achievement for the whole team to lift that trophy, we have such a mixture of youth and experience, that's what makes us special"
London Pulse skipper Zara Everitt has hailed the "exciting opportunity" that awaits for a "special" squad ahead of Sunday's Netball Super League Grand Final vs Loughborough Lightning, live on Sky Sports.
Pulse booked a maiden trip to the Grand Final after an impressive 55-42 victory over Surrey Storm on Friday.
Storm held a one-goal advantage after the first quarter, only for Pulse to respond strongly in front of a big crowd at the Copper Box Arena to open a 25-23 half-time lead.
Pulse grabbed the momentum in the third quarter and saw their advantage increase to an 11-goal cushion, with Storm - who lost both matches to their London opponents in the regular season - finding themselves 10 behind going into the final quarter.
Storm responded resolutely in the last 15 minutes although never came close to overturning the sizeable deficit, with league leaders Pulse seeing out victory to secure their spot in Sunday's season finale.
"It is a really exciting opportunity for all of us, and not a position that many of us have been in before," Everitt told media.
"We are just excited to enjoy the experience and show what we have got as a team and hopefully we can lift the trophy at the end of the day.
"It would be an incredible achievement for the whole team to lift that trophy, we have such a mixture of youth and experience, that's what makes us special."
Pulse suffered just their second defeat of the season against Saracens Mavericks on Monday, but showed little signs of that result knocking them off their stride.
Goal defender Funmi Fadoju was once again the star of the show, producing an eye-watering 19 deflections to earn Player of the Match while Olivia Tchine and Berri Neil combined well in the circle.
Everitt reflected that Monday's loss was perhaps the right wake-up call ahead of the biggest weekend of their season.
"The message at half-time was just to stick to task," she added. "We went back to playing our own brand of netball which we missed a bit on Monday, and we had the motivation from Monday to really push on.
"It was good to get rid of any complacency, if we did have any of that, and really remind ourselves that we have got to work hard for 60 minutes if we want to beat any team in this league."
