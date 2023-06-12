Netball Super League Grand Final: London Pulse's Sam Bird 'devastated ' after defeat to Loughborough Lightning

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player London Pulse head coach Sam Bird reflects on a final defeat against 2023 Netball Super League champions, Loughborough Lightning. London Pulse head coach Sam Bird reflects on a final defeat against 2023 Netball Super League champions, Loughborough Lightning.

London Pulse head coach Sam Bird says her players are "devastated" to miss out on the Netball Super League Grand Final after losing to Loughborough Lightning.

Pulse led by four goals after the first quarter but Lightning's Mary Cholhok began to turn things around as she levelled the scores up at 35-35 early in the third quarter.

Vic Burgess' side used that momentum to extend their lead and win 58-47 to deny Pulse a maiden Super League title at the Copper Box Arena.

"I thought we had an amazing first half. I thought Lightning had to play their very best netball to beat us. I think we pushed them to their best performance of the season," Bird told Sky Sports.

"Obviously we are devastated not to win but there are so many positives coming out of that performance and we will look at what else we can bring. I'm really proud of the squad."

"Let's hope so. We respect the opposition as well. We know everybody will try to recruit a stronger roster, as will we, but I think we have the depth and talent in London to come through and challenge for the title next year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Netball Super League Grand Final match between Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse. Highlights from the Netball Super League Grand Final match between Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse.

Williams 'in awe' of Lightning performance

Fran Williams was key to Lightning's turnaround as she made six interceptions and eight turnovers which shifted the momentum of the match.

The performance has increased her chances of securing a place in the England squad for the World Cup, which takes place on July 28 to August 6 live on Sky Sports.

"I don't think people can even slightly understand how special this team is. The strength and character of this squad, the talent. I'm in awe of my team every single training session and what they bring every single day. I'm just so proud," said Williams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Fran Williams and Loughborough Lightning team captain Nat Panagarry reflects on a successful game against London Pulse. Player of the match Fran Williams and Loughborough Lightning team captain Nat Panagarry reflects on a successful game against London Pulse.

"I had a word with myself at half-time: 'this is the moment we have to stand up and believe in each other'. I'm so proud of how we did that today.

"This woman [captain Nat Panagarry] led from the front and I'm so proud of her. She inspires me every day."

Panagarry added: "We weren't happy with our first quarter. I don't know where we were. We were still in Loughborough!

"Then the way we came out, our back three made it so much easier. I'm just so proud. There has been so much going on at this club, you wouldn't even know. There are so many journeys, I'm just so proud of this one."