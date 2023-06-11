Netball Super League Grand Final: Loughborough Lightning come from behind against London Pulse to take crown

Loughborough Lightning celebrate title

Loughborough Lightning came from behind to beat London Pulse 58-47 and win the Netball Super League Grand Final after a thrilling encounter in the capital.

Pulse booked a maiden trip to the Grand Final with an impressive 55-42 victory over Surrey Storm on Friday, having finished the season top of the table, and raced into a 6-1 lead in no time at all in the Copper Box Arena.

A stellar defensive display to limit the league's top goalscorer Mary Cholhok's chances ensured Pulse emerged with a four-goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Loughborough Lightning fight back against London Pulse in the Grand Final Loughborough Lightning fight back against London Pulse in the Grand Final

Cholhok found her feet in the second quarter in what was becoming a bruising encounter, as Lightning closed to within two goals of Pulse by half-time.

Cholhok then levelled things up at 35-35 early in the third quarter before edging Loughborough in front, as her side looked to go one better than defeat to Manchester Thunder in the 2022 final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The grand final between London Pulse and Loughborough Lightning got heated with this matchup in the second quarter! The grand final between London Pulse and Loughborough Lightning got heated with this matchup in the second quarter!

Vic Burgess' side used all their experience to extend their lead and close out the final 15 minutes to secure a famous victory. Cholhok finished with 41 goals to her name as she made all the difference on the big stage.

Pulse made their first change of the Grand Final at the start of the last quarter as Alicia Scholes replaced Chelsea Pitman, and she faced the unenviable task of battling Beth Cobden who continued her fine return from long-term injury.

There was little Scholes and her team-mates could do as Lightning ramped up the pressure with the finish line and the trophy in their sights.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Player of the match Fran Williams and Loughborough Lightning team captain Nat Panagarry reflects on a successful game against London Pulse Player of the match Fran Williams and Loughborough Lightning team captain Nat Panagarry reflects on a successful game against London Pulse

One final Fran Williams turnover saw Loughborough Lightning crowned two-time champions to cap off a remarkable season.

"It is an amazing feeling, I think we were still in Loughborough for the first quarter!" Loughborough captain Nat Panagarry told Sky Sports.

"I am so proud of some of the journeys some of this lot have been on. I am so happy right now."