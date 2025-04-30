Eleanor Cardwell teases Netball Super League return and praises range of talent in England

​​​​​​​England international Eleanor Cardwell has teased a return to the Netball Super League after being twice struck by injuries since joining Melbourne Mavericks.

The 30-year-old, who moved to Mavericks after a season with Adelaide Thunderbirds, has undergone further surgery on her troublesome left knee after suffering a fresh setback in March.

She has won the NSL four times with Manchester Thunder, who play reigning champions Loughborough Lightning on Friday May 2 - live on Sky Sports+ from 7:30pm - and could be open to a return to Britain in the future.

Cardwell is targeting the Commonwealth Games next year but praised the young talent that has been nurtured in the Superleague, who she will be competing with for selection.

'England is my home - I've got my house in Wigan to get back to'

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Obviously we don't know when I'll be back and it is something I talk about with my partner as well," Cardwell explained on Sky Sports' Off the Court podcast.

"We've got stuff going on at home, which is very stressful, and it makes me want to be home.

"It's been like that since the start, when I came to Australia, there's been some horrific things happen in my life, which isn't ideal, but it just puts everything into perspective that netball isn't everything at the end of the day.

"With [Melbourne] Mavericks, I'm only contracted for this year. So obviously those discussions need to be had.

"I can see myself going home at some point. I just don't know when that will be, whether it be next year, the year after, in three year's time.

Image: Manchester Thunder won the 2022 Vitality Netball Super League Grand Final

"I really, I really don't know, but I definitely see myself ending my career in England. England is my home.

"I've played in the Super League for many, many, many years. I'm a home girl. I can't see myself living in Australia forever. I've got my house in Wigan to get back to."

But since her departure down under, some young talented Roses have shone through in the Super League and in the England squad.

"This squad that we've now got, we've now got a lot more talent, a lot more diversity in the way that we play," Cardwell reflected.

"Obviously me being injured, for instance, (London Pulse goal shooter) Olivia Tchine has massively grabbed that with two hands. Like you don't actually know who's going to get picked.

"I might just be like the fifth shooter now and might not even make the [England] squad cause it's so competitive.

Image: Eleanor Cardwell playing for Manchester Thunder

"You've got Lois Pearson, who's come up. I've loved her since the first training session I had with her at Manchester Thunder. She's been awesome.

"I remember Laura Malcolm just always singing her praises and just saying that she'll make it one day and now here she is.

"I think it's really exciting for England because we've got all these options and it means we're not just flogging the same seven for the whole game because they are long games, so we can actually have some flexibility."

Watch Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder on Friday, live on Sky Sports+ from 7.30pm.