Sky Sports to treble coverage of Netball Super League in updated rights agreement

Sky Sports will ensure every Netball Super League match is available to view for free in an updated rights agreement, meaning fans never miss a moment.

The Netball Super League (NSL) has announced a major enhancement in their planned coverage of the soon-to-be-relaunched league with Sky Sports increasing their planned coverage from one to three games per round, ensuring unprecedented access for fans that will further elevate the profile of the sport and bring elite domestic netball to a broader audience.

As a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, Sky Sports' extended coverage will now see 75 per cent of games in the 2025 season available to watch live on TV, streaming and YouTube channels in addition to their coverage of the Netball Super Cup, NSL Play Offs and Grand Final.

Separately, as part of the NSL's on-going agreement with BBC Sport, fans will be able to watch one game a week on BBC Player, the BBC Sport website and app, enabling fans to watch every game live or on their own time, further expanding the sport's reach and unlocking new audiences.

The news comes as the league is set to relaunch on Saturday March 8 with the inaugural Netball Super Cup as part of ambitious plans to professionalise the sport and become the world's most captivating, commercially vibrant and competitive league in the world.

Sky Sports' coverage will also see a brand new Sky Sports News show 'Off The Court' which will be broadcast every Monday from 2.30pm featuring Tamsin Greenway, who will analyse all the action from the weekend's matches and look ahead to the next round.

In addition, a weekly 'Off The Court Podcast' released every Tuesday is set to bring fans closer to the action with fresh content, analysis and match previews via Sky Sports Netball on Instagram.

Helen Falkus, Director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports said: "Sky is the UK's leading investor in women's sport and as a dedicated partner to netball for more than 18 years, we're proud to be the leading broadcaster to the sport as it turns professional.

"The relaunch of the Netball Super League warrants even bigger and better coverage, and fans are set to enjoy just that with more exclusively live matches featuring entertaining analysis from legends of the game every week across Sky Sports TV, streaming and YouTube channels."

Speaking about the announcement, Managing Director of the NSL Claire Nelson said: "This is an incredibly significant moment for our sport as we embark on this exciting new era. We talk often about the unique and unrivalled power of netball in unlocking new audiences, and Sky Sports' increased investment into elevating our coverage recognises just that.

"As we prepare to relaunch the league on International Women's Day it feels pretty momentous to announce this huge commitment of support from the UK's biggest sports broadcaster in addition to the ongoing support from BBC Sport.

"Ensuring that every match is accessible to fans, free of charge, is a game-changer and we are thrilled to collaborate with our broadcast partners to give the fans exactly what they want. We promised that the relaunch of NSL would deliver exciting new developments for fans of the domestic game to enjoy, and just days out from our first game of the season we are doing just that.

"With more than 50 per cent of games being played in major arenas across the UK, our Grand Final being played at the iconic O2 Arena in London and exciting new rule innovations being introduced, this major new broadcast arrangement takes our already exciting plans to thrilling new heights."

