Netball Super League 2025: Schedule, fixtures, teams and dates for revamped competition and new season

Check out all the key dates and fixtures for the relaunched Netball Super League ahead of the competition's exciting new era from the 2025 season.

Dubbed 'NSL 2.0', the new-look competition features eight teams - including new entities in the Birmingham Panthers and Nottingham Forest Netball - and a revised season format with 50 per cent of the matches to be played at major arenas.

The new era begins in standout style on Saturday March 8 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield with a brand-new Netball Super Cup featuring all teams in action, before the regular league season commences with 14 more weekly round matches.

The crucial post-season matches then begin in late June building up to the Grand Final - at London's O2 arena - on Sunday July 6.

Live coverage will be available throughout the season on Sky Sports.

Season-opener: Netball Super Cup

Saturday March 8 - Netball Super Cup

Matches TBC - Utilita Arena Sheffield (draw takes place at 3.15pm on Sky Sports News on Tuesday October 8)

Round One

Friday 14th March

7pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Birmingham Panthers - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Mavericks - House Of Sport, Cardiff

Sunday 16th March

6pm: Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - AO Arena, Manchester

6pm: London Pulse vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Copper Box Arena, London

Round Two

Friday March 21

7pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Manchester Thunder - Venue TBC

7.30pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday March 22

6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough

Sunday March 23

TBC: London Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos - Brentwood Centre, Essex

Round Three

Friday March 28

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Birmingham Panthers - House Of Sport, Cardiff

7.30pm: Manchester Thunder vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester

Sunday March 30

4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Loughborough Lightning - first direct arena, Leeds

Monday March 31

7pm: London Pulse vs London Mavericks - Copper Box Arena, London

Round Four

Friday April 4

7pm: Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield

Saturday April 5

3pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

TBC: London Mavericks vs Birmingham Panthers - Venue TBC

Round Five

Friday April 11

7.30pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs London Mavericks - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday April 12

5pm: Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester

6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough

Sunday April 13

4pm: Birmingham Panthers vs London Pulse - Venue TBC

Round Six

Friday April 18

7pm: London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - Copper Box Arena, London

Saturday April 19

3pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Venue TBC

5pm: London Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos - Utilita Arena Cardiff or House Of Sport (TBC)

Round Seven

Friday April 25

7pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield

7pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Birmingham Panthers - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough

Sunday April 27

6pm: London Pulse vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Copper Box Arena, London

Monday April 28

7pm: Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester

Round Eight

Saturday May 3

4pm: London Mavericks vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield

6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday May 4

3pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Leeds Rhinos - Venue TBC

4pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs London Pulse - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Round Nine

Friday May 9

7pm: Birmingham Panthers vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Venue TBC

Saturday May 10

6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough

Sunday May 11

4pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Manchester Thunder - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

4pm: London Mavericks vs London Pulse - OVO Arena, Wembley

Round 10

Friday May 16

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Nottingham Forest Netball - House Of Sport, Cardiff

Sunday May 18

4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs London Mavericks - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield

6pm: Manchester Thunder vs Birmingham Panthers - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

6pm: London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - Copper Box Arena, London

Round 11

Saturday May 24

4pm: London Mavericks vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Sunday May 25

4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Manchester Thunder - first direct arena, Leeds

6pm: London Pulse vs Birmingham Panthers - Copper Box Arena, London

Round 12

Friday May 30

7.30pm: Manchester Thunder vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester

Saturday May 31

4pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday June 1

4pm: Birmingham Panthers vs London Mavericks - Venue TBC

6pm: London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos - Copper Box Arena, London

Round 13

Thursday June 5

7.30pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Birmingham Panthers - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday June 6

7pm: Loughborough Lightning vs London Mavericks - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough

Saturday June 7

5pm: Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester

Sunday June 8

4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield

Round 14

Saturday June 14

6pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning - Venue TBC

7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Pulse - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Sunday June 15

4pm: London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - OVO Arena, Wembley

4pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Leeds Rhinos - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Semi-finals

Friday June 20-Sunday June 22

Major semi-final: 1st place vs 2nd place - 1st placed home venue

Minor semi-final: 3rd place vs 4th place - 3rd placed home venue

Preliminary final

Saturday June 28/Sunday June 29

Loser major semi-final vs winner minor semi-final - loser major semi-final home venue

Grand Final

Sunday July 6

Winner major semi-final vs winner of preliminary final - The O2, London

Venues

The home venues for the eight teams are:

Birmingham Panthers: Birmingham, Worcester and Coventry - venues to be confirmed

LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons: Utilita Arena Cardiff and House of Sport in Cardiff

London Mavericks: OVO Arena in Wembley, Brentwood Centre in Essex and Hertfordshire Sports Village

in Hatfield

London Pulse: Copper Box Arena in London

Loughborough Lightning: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and Sir David Wallace Arena in Loughborough

Manchester Thunder: AO Arena in Manchester, M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and Belle Vue Arena in Manchester

NIC Leeds Rhinos Netball: first direct arena in Leeds and Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield

Nottingham Forest Netball: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

