Netball Super League 2025: Schedule, fixtures, teams and dates for revamped competition and new season

Check out all the key dates and fixtures for the relaunched Netball Super League ahead of the competition's exciting new era from the 2025 season.
Dubbed 'NSL 2.0', the new-look competition features eight teams - including new entities in the Birmingham Panthers and Nottingham Forest Netball - and a revised season format with 50 per cent of the matches to be played at major arenas.
The new era begins in standout style on Saturday March 8 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield with a brand-new
Netball Super Cup featuring all teams in action, before the regular league season commences with 14 more weekly round matches.
The crucial post-season matches then begin in late June building up to the Grand Final - at London's O2 arena - on Sunday July 6.
Live coverage will be available throughout the season on
Sky Sports.
Season-opener: Netball Super Cup
Saturday March 8 - Netball Super Cup Matches TBC - Utilita Arena Sheffield (draw takes place at 3.15pm on Sky Sports News on Tuesday October 8) Round One Friday 14th March
7pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Birmingham Panthers - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Mavericks - House Of Sport, Cardiff Sunday 16th March 6pm: Manchester Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning - AO Arena, Manchester 6pm: London Pulse vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Copper Box Arena, London
Round Two Friday March 21 7pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Manchester Thunder - Venue TBC 7.30pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Saturday March 22 6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs London Pulse - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough Sunday March 23 TBC: London Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos - Brentwood Centre, Essex Round Three Friday March 28 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Birmingham Panthers - House Of Sport, Cardiff 7.30pm: Manchester Thunder vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester Sunday March 30 4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Loughborough Lightning - first direct arena, Leeds Monday March 31 7pm: London Pulse vs London Mavericks - Copper Box Arena, London
Round Four Friday April 4 7pm: Leeds Rhinos vs London Pulse - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield Saturday April 5 3pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Loughborough Lightning - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Manchester Thunder - Utilita Arena, Cardiff TBC: London Mavericks vs Birmingham Panthers - Venue TBC Round Five Friday April 11 7.30pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs London Mavericks - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Saturday April 12 5pm: Manchester Thunder vs Leeds Rhinos - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester 6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough Sunday April 13 4pm: Birmingham Panthers vs London Pulse - Venue TBC Round Six Friday April 18 7pm: London Pulse vs Manchester Thunder - Copper Box Arena, London Saturday April 19 3pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Venue TBC 5pm: London Mavericks vs Loughborough Lightning - Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos - Utilita Arena Cardiff or House Of Sport (TBC)
Round Seven Friday April 25 7pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield 7pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Birmingham Panthers - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough Sunday April 27 6pm: London Pulse vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Copper Box Arena, London Monday April 28 7pm: Manchester Thunder vs London Mavericks - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester Round Eight Saturday May 3 4pm: London Mavericks vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield 6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Manchester Thunder - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Sunday May 4 3pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Leeds Rhinos - Venue TBC 4pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs London Pulse - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Round Nine Friday May 9 7pm: Birmingham Panthers vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Venue TBC Saturday May 10 6pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Leeds Rhinos - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough Sunday May 11 4pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Manchester Thunder - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham 4pm: London Mavericks vs London Pulse - OVO Arena, Wembley Round 10 Friday May 16 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Nottingham Forest Netball - House Of Sport, Cardiff Sunday May 18 4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs London Mavericks - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield 6pm: Manchester Thunder vs Birmingham Panthers - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool 6pm: London Pulse vs Loughborough Lightning - Copper Box Arena, London Round 11 Saturday May 24 4pm: London Mavericks vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Hertfordshire Sports Village, Hatfield 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs Loughborough Lightning - Utilita Arena, Cardiff Sunday May 25 4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Manchester Thunder - first direct arena, Leeds 6pm: London Pulse vs Birmingham Panthers - Copper Box Arena, London Round 12 Friday May 30 7.30pm: Manchester Thunder vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester Saturday May 31 4pm: Loughborough Lightning vs Nottingham Forest Netball - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Sunday June 1 4pm: Birmingham Panthers vs London Mavericks - Venue TBC 6pm: London Pulse vs Leeds Rhinos - Copper Box Arena, London Round 13 Thursday June 5 7.30pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Birmingham Panthers - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Friday June 6 7pm: Loughborough Lightning vs London Mavericks - Sir David Wallace Arena, Loughborough Saturday June 7 5pm: Manchester Thunder vs London Pulse - Belle Vue Arena, Manchester Sunday June 8 4pm: Leeds Rhinos vs LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons - Canon Medical Arena, Sheffield Round 14 Saturday June 14 6pm: Birmingham Panthers vs Loughborough Lightning - Venue TBC 7pm: LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons vs London Pulse - Utilita Arena, Cardiff Sunday June 15 4pm: London Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder - OVO Arena, Wembley 4pm: Nottingham Forest Netball vs Leeds Rhinos - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Semi-finals Friday June 20-Sunday June 22 Major semi-final: 1st place vs 2nd place - 1st placed home venue Minor semi-final: 3rd place vs 4th place - 3rd placed home venue Preliminary final Saturday June 28/Sunday June 29 Loser major semi-final vs winner minor semi-final - loser major semi-final home venue Grand Final Sunday July 6 Winner major semi-final vs winner of preliminary final - The O2, London
Venues
The home venues for the eight teams are:
Birmingham Panthers: Birmingham, Worcester and Coventry - venues to be confirmed LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons: Utilita Arena Cardiff and House of Sport in Cardiff London Mavericks: OVO Arena in Wembley, Brentwood Centre in Essex and Hertfordshire Sports Village in Hatfield London Pulse: Copper Box Arena in London Loughborough Lightning: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham and Sir David Wallace Arena in Loughborough Manchester Thunder: AO Arena in Manchester, M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and Belle Vue Arena in Manchester NIC Leeds Rhinos Netball: first direct arena in Leeds and Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield Nottingham Forest Netball: Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham
