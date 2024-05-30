Netball Super League: Clubs confirmed for new era of sport from 2025 season

Eight clubs have been confirmed for the Netball Super League's relaunch from 2025 as the sport takes a significant step towards professionalisation in the UK.

The new era of Netball will see 50 per cent of games played in major arenas across the country to draw bigger crowds and enhanced match-day experiences for fans.

The average salary will increase by at least 60 per cent, with the minimum salary payment more than doubling.

There are currently 10 teams in the Netball Super League (NSL), so there will be two less from next year. Squad sizes will also be reduced from 12 registered players to 10.

Six of the eight teams in the 2025 NSL already compete in the current league - Leeds Rhinos, London Mavericks, London Pulse, Loughborough Lightning, Manchester Thunder and the renamed LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons.

Birmingham Panthers will also join the league to build on the success of Seven Stars and Nottingham Forest Netball is the other new entity, which is owned and manager by the Premier League football team.

Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens, Surrey Storm and Team Bath will not be part of the League following the conclusion of the ongoing 2024 season and will be given a fitting farewell.

"This is an incredibly exciting day as we unveil the clubs which will help to define our League as we enter this new era for our domestic game. Going from 10 clubs at present to eight next year will be a case of fewer, bigger, better. We have big plans as a league and believe that we have the right clubs who can come on this incredible journey with us.

"We must say a huge thank you to all clubs and interested parties who were involved in the tender process. Clearly, we've had to make some really difficult decisions along the way; decisions that were necessary to enable us to create a product that is built to last and one that our fans want to show up to and be a part of now and long into the future.

"We are proud to stand on the shoulders of all the clubs that have laid the path before us and we will ensure that we honour their legacy by taking our league and sport to new heights as we move forward into this new era."

New league to underpin NSL will be launched

In a bid for player talent to be distributed, there will be a brand-new league to underpin the relaunched NSL, which will deliver the next level of elite competition for emerging and returning players, as well as coaches and officials.

The eight NSL teams in 2025 will also have squads in the new league.

England Netball chief executive Fran Connolly said: "Today's announcement signifies a pivotal moment for our sport. Professionalisation is part of our 10-year Adventure Strategy to accelerate the growth of the game in this country, and having now completed the exhaustive tender process we know we have the right clubs on board to shape an exciting and sustainable future for the league.

"Following the Roses making history by breaking into their first World Cup final in Cape Town last summer we are experiencing thriving participation figures and record membership numbers, showing that there is incredible momentum behind netball and we are absolutely poised and ready to elevate the sport to new heights.

"This is without doubt the right time, and the right thing to do for the future of our sport that will help to strengthen every area of the game and inspire generations to come."

The current NSL season, live on Sky Sports, is approaching its climax with the Grand Final on June 29.

After the final league fixtures on June 15, the top four sides will progress to the finals series where two semi-finals will take place with the winners facing off in the Grand Final at the end of next month. The winner of the Grand Final will be crowned the Super League champions.

Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, London Pulse and Seven Stars currently hold the top four spots.

