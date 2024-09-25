Australia 69-56 England: Diamonds end Roses' hopes of historic series win with victory in deciding Test

England's hopes of securing a historic series win in Australia were ended by a 69-56 defeat to the hosts in the third Test.

Jess Thirlby's side had forced a series decider courtesy of a 61-59 victory over the world champions in Sydney last Sunday, their first against the Diamonds on their own soil since the 2018 Commonwealth Games final.

But after establishing a 30-24 lead at half-time, Australia pushed on to secure a hard-fought 13-point win over the Roses and with it the series as well, although England head coach Thirlby found positives to take from it.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"The fact we found a way to level the series is progress for us," Thirlby said. "We've been over here before and we didn't do that last time.

"To find our best performance in that context was really important.

"I think we've been able to expose and broaden the experience across this group.

"I think we've got some information tactically about when we can hurt Aussie Diamonds and we can be more confident about those tactics working. Today, we just fell short of being able to implement them."

Once again, Liv Tchine led the way for England with an impressive shooting record of 39 goals from 40 attempts.

But 43 goals from Australia's Sophie Garbin, and 24 from player of the match and series Kiera Austin helped ensure the Diamonds would go on to underline their status as world No 1.

Despite the margin of defeat mirroring that of the opening game of the series, Thirlby saw plenty of improvement from her side.

"It feels different to Test 1 in the sense we kept ourselves with a foothold going into half-time," Thirlby said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roses head coach Jess Thirlby says this series against Australia has been one of their best

"We played a bit to their strengths early on and were a bit slow to catch up in that space.

"It's going to be a challenging one for us to reflect on because ultimately we couldn't find enough ball and I think we were a little bit sloppy with some turnover early on in the game.

"Then when you're not finding ball it compounds itself as the game goes on."

England now head to New Zealand for another three-match series which starts on Sunday in Auckland, with all three Tests live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and Australia captains Fran Williams and Liz Watson reflected on their team's performances throughout the series

Vitality Roses fixtures and results (all live on Sky Sports)

September 19 - Australia 70-57 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 22 - Australia 59-61 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 25 - Australia 69-56 England - Highlights | Full repeat

September 29 - New Zealand vs England, first Test, Auckland - Live from 7.35am

October 2 - New Zealand vs England, second Test, Porirua - Live from 7.35am

October 6 - New Zealand vs England, third Test, Invercargill - Live from 7.35am