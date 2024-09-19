Australia 70-57 England: Vitality Roses comfortably beaten by world champions in Test series opener

England's tour of the southern hemisphere has started with defeat after the Vitality Roses were beaten 70-57 by Australia in Adelaide.

Jess Thirlby's side put in a valiant performance against the reigning world champions, but the Origin Australian Diamonds pulled clear in the closing stages to move 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

A strong finish to the opening quarter helped the Australian Diamonds build up a five-point advantage, with the hosts extending it to 11 points to build a commanding 37-26 lead.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Vitality Roses battled back in the third quarter to outscore their opponents and reduce the deficit to eight points, only for Australia to dominate the final 15 minutes and claim a 13-point victory.

How Diamonds won series opener

With over 9,000 in attendance at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, the Diamonds and Roses went goal-for-goal during the opening minutes before the hosts pulled ahead late in the quarter to move 17-12 ahead.

Sophie Garbin (46 of 48 attempts) and Kiera Austin (24 from 26) impressed throughout but especially during the second quarter, leading to Australia building a solid half-time lead and leaving Thirlby making wholesale changes to the England line-up.

Image: Sophie Garbin impressed for Australian Diamonds

The Roses briefly fell further behind but rallied, winning four of the last five goals in the third quarter to trail 52-54 and then scoring three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to temporarily cut the Australian advantage to five.

Australia then finished strongly to extend their winning margin, with their final tally of 70 goals also their highest-ever score recorded against England. Helen Housby (26 from 26) and Liv Tchine (20 from 20) topped the scoresheet for the visitors.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Thirlby: England will be motivated after loss

Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby: "We had an opportunity in that last quarter to get it back to four with a decent amount of time on the clock and at that point we were left wanting. So we've asked ourselves the question, at that point was our intent to try and take the game or not? As that's the kind of shift we need to see from ourselves.

"That's something that will clearly drive us and motivate us now for Sunday's game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jess Thirlby felt England were 'naive' in the first half against Australia in the opening match of their tri-series but was pleased with the third-quarter performance

On changes made during the game, Thirlby added: "It was a great response after half-time, the injection of players off the bench, in the main, all of them had a positive impact on the game.

"Lois Pearson on her debut against the Aussie Diamonds in Australia, it's not an easy job. She's gone out there and been one of our standout and consistent performers which is an excellent place for her to start her Roses journey."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Helen Housby says England were happy with the third quarter but need to be tidier in the circle after the 70-57 defeat to Australia

What's next?

The series continues on Sunday at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday (7am start), before the last of the three-matches takes place on Wednesday September 25 at the Bendigo Stadium (10am) in Victoria. The Vitality Roses then travel to New Zealand to contest the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Watch the Vitality Roses' tour of Australia and New Zealand live on Sky Sports. The next match is live on Sunday on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel. Stream netball and more sport with NOW.