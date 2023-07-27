Netball World Cup 2023: Meet the England team on the hunt for glory in South Africa

With the Netball World Cup 2023 nearly upon us, we take a closer look at the England stars looking to lead their team to glory in South Africa...

Imogen Allison

Positions: Wing Defence, Centre

Club: Team Bath

What you need to know: A constant figure in the Vitality Roses side since her debut against New Zealand in 2020, Imogen Allison is a strong and reliable presence in the mid-court. Her experience from the Commonwealth games in 2022 will be an asset as she heads to her first World Cup and her form from the Super League will be a strong point for this England side.

Eleanor Cardwell

Positions: Goal Shooter, Goal Attack

Club: Adelaide Thunderbirds

What you need to know: One of the biggest stars of the Netball world, Eleanor Cardwell has been one of the most exciting talents in England's side since 2016. Although this will be her first World Cup, Cardwell brings a host of experience and is a menace in the circle for any defender to try and stop. She will be one of the keys to England's success for sure.

Jade Clarke

Positions: Centre, Wing Defence

Club: London Pulse

What you need to know: Entering into her world-record equalling sixth World Cup, vice-captain Jade Clarke is one of the biggest leaders in the Vitality Roses squad. As England's most-capped player and as the lead appearance holder for for a single country, Clarke will be a major voice in the dressing room as a squad full of youth attempt to win the World Cup.

Funmi Fadoju

Positions: Goal Defence, Wing Defence, Goal Keeper

Club: London Pulse

What you need to know: One of the most exciting talents to come out of the Netball Super League in recent years, Funmi Fadoju is one of the stars to look out for at this year's World Cup. She only made her debut back in October 2022 but has continually impressed and caused trouble for anyone in her way. If England go well, Fadoju will have been one of the key contributors.

Layla Guscoth

Positions: Goal Defence, Wing Defence, Goal Keeper

Club: Surrey Storm

What you need to know: If 'you can do it all' was a person, that would be Layla Guscoth. After making her international debut back in 2012, Guscoth took a break to pursue her career as a junior doctor, returning to the Vitality Roses in 2019. With over 50 caps to her name, Guscoth's power shines through and she will be there and guiding the team in the good, as well as the tough moments, as the World Cup in her role as co-captain.

Helen Housby

Positions: Goal Attack, Goal Shooter

Club: NSW Swifts

What you need to know: The creator of England's Commonwealth Games success in 2018, Helen Housby knows how to put on a show. When the big moments arrive, Housby is always there ready and waiting and her never say die attitude means she is always a threatening presence on the court.

Laura Malcolm

Positions: Centre, Wing Defence, Wing Attack

Club: Trident Homes Tactix

What you need to know: Laura Malcolm's debut for the Vitality Roses came over 10 years ago back in 2012 and she will be a vital leader in this side. Having co-captained the team before, her resilience and leadership on the court will shine through and she will be looking to take her experience on winning in the Super League so many times onto the global stage.

Geva Mentor

Positions: Goal Keeper

Club: Collingwood Magpies

What you need to know: The Netball World Cup 2023 marks Geva Mentor's final tournament before she retires from the international game. Entering into her record-equalling sixth World Cup, Mentor will bring over two decades of experience and the leadership skills that come with it. She will want to go out on a high and will be giving it everything.

Natalie Metcalf

Positions: Wing Attack, Goal Attack

Club: Manchester Thunder

What you need to know: One of the England side's born winners, co-captain Natalie Metcalf has been there and experienced it all. With the experience of captaining the side at the Commonwealth Games 2022 under her belt, Metcalf will be an assured and confident presence as her steely competitiveness helps drive the side.

Chelsea Pitman

Positions: Wing Attack

Club: London Pulse

What you need to know: Although it was when she represented Australia, Chelsea Pitman knows how to win a World Cup. That win came back in 2011 and since witching allegiance, Pitman has played a starring role in the the Vitality Roses' biggest moments so far and will want to be in another one this summer in South Africa.

Olivia Tchine

Positions: Goal Shooter

Club: London Pulse

What you need to know: One of the newest faces in the quad, Olivia Tchine had an impressive year with London Pulse and has reaped the rewards. Known for her footwork, Tchine will be an exciting weapon in England's armoury when they take on the best the world has to offer.

Fran Williams

Positions: Goal Defence, Goal Keeper

Club: Loughborough Lightning

What you need to know: The Netball World Cup 2023 will be Fran Williams' second after she represented the Vitality Roses in her first senior major international competition back in 2019. Williams is in fine form and impressed against Uganda back in October with a Player of the Series performance. A key cog in the team.

How can I watch the Netball World Cup?

Sky Sports will show every match of the 2023 Netball World Cup live, with one game per day available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Alongside the live coverage, former England stars Pamela Cookey and Eboni Usoro-Brown will join Caroline Barker in Cape Town, giving viewers expert insight and analysis of the competition.

Highlights will be available daily on the Sky Sports App, allowing fans to catch up on any action they may have missed.