New Zealand vs England: How and when to watch three-match series live on Sky Sports

England are back in action this week for the first time since the Netball World Cup as they take on New Zealand in a three-match series.

In what is a rematch of the World Cup semi-final, in which England came away 46-40 victors, two of the top sides in the world will battle it out on September 24, 27, and 30, live on Sky Sports.

Last time out was a heartbreaking loss for England as they fell to a 61-45 loss against Australia in the World Cup final but they will now be brimming with confidence that they are one of the top sides in the world and can compete with the best of the best.

Some of England's young stars shone in the World Cup, such as Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine, but now even more up-and-coming stars have their opportunity as England have opted for an experimental line-up.

Two England stalwarts Geva Mentor and Chelsea Pitman have now retired and leave a big gap for some youngsters to fill and this side, led by a temporary coaching and staff team, head to New Zealand to put their names in lights.

Seven players are set to make their Vitality Roses debut, with Sasha Glasgow, Jayda Pechova, Alicia Scholes, Emma Thacker, Ella Bowen and Berri Neil all getting a call-up.

Hali Adio, who returned to the Roses programme earlier this year and travelled to the Netball World Cup as a reserve, has been called up while Vicki Oyesola also returns after making her last appearance in New Zealand in 2020.

Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said: "This series presents a brilliant opportunity for new, returning and current Vitality Roses and Future Roses athletes to get much-needed exposure to international competition soon after our World Cup campaign.

"It's important that we keep up the momentum in the short term but with the longer-term ambition of achieving further success in the next cycle with the World Cup in Sydney firmly in our minds.

"That work starts now and I'm looking forward to supporting this very talented squad through this Taini Jamison series."

England's squad:

Halimat Adio - GK, GD

Ella Bowen - GD, GK, WD

Amy Carter - C, WD

Sophie Drakeford -Lewis- GA, WA

Sasha Glasgow - GA, GS

Alice Harvey - GK, GD

Hannah Joseph - WA, C

Elle McDonald - C, WA

Berri Neil - GA, GS

Vicki Oyesola - GD, WD, GK

Jayda Pechova - GD, GK

Ellie Rattu - C, WD

Alicia Scholes - WA, C

Emma Thacker - GA, GS

When to watch on Sky Sports

Saturday 24 September: New Zealand v England, Sky Sports Mix (3.30am)

Wednesday 27 September: New Zealand vs England, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix (7.30am)

Saturday 30 September: New Zealand vs England, Sky Sports Mix (7.10am)