Chelsea Pitman: England wing attack announces retirement from international netball

Chelsea Pitman earned 52 caps for the Vitality Roses

England's Chelsea Pitman has announced her retirement from international netball.

The 35-year-old earned 52 caps for the Vitality Roses and featured in England's first World Cup final match in Cape Town earlier this year, where England were beaten 61-45 by Australia.

Pitman says she wants to "delve a bit deeper" into pregnancy issues she has experienced in the past.

"I have made the extremely tough decision to retire from international netball," Pitman said. "I never thought I'd be someone who chose to retire from the international stage, but it's the right time for me.

"I haven't been secretive with saying that I've tried to become a mum in the past and that I've had issues," she added.

"I think it's time that I delve a bit deeper into why my body failed me when it comes to that. I'm going to miss it, but you'll still see me. I love you all."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Australia beat England in the Netball World Cup final in South Africa. Watch as Australia beat England in the Netball World Cup final in South Africa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After defeat in the Netball World Cup final against Australia, the England players collect their silver medals in South Africa. After defeat in the Netball World Cup final against Australia, the England players collect their silver medals in South Africa.

Pitman was born in Australia and played for The Diamonds in 2011, helping them win the Netball World Cup in Singapore before switching to England in 2017.

She also helped London Pulse to their first Grand Final in the Netball Super League this year where they were beaten by Loughborough Lightning 57-48.

Pitman said: "I look at my time as a Rose, and every other opportunity I've had to step out on the international stage as a netballer, and it has been the best time of my life. What an epic journey. What a rollercoaster and I wouldn't change a single thing.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to be able to call myself a Rose, for saying 'yes, put me up for selection!' because if I didn't do that, how boring my life would have been, because I have made the best of friends, and I have made and created history. We achieved things that people thought were impossible for us."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Vitality Roses Head Coach Jess Thirlby said it was an "absolute pleasure" to work with Pitman.

"She has not only inspired so many with her on-court flair, netball nous and competitive spirit, but I have such admiration and respect for her as a person.

"Chelsea wears her heart on her sleeve and her passion for the Roses and commitment to pull on the red dress is unquestionable. It not only means a lot to her, but we have been richer for having her as a Rose."

In 2021, Pitman spoke to Sky Sports about her miscarriage to build awareness.

"Being an athlete, my body is my job and usually, does what it is told to do (trained to do). But, one thing my body has failed at multiple times is pregnancy. I never ever thought this would be the case or realise how absolutely devastating every loss is."

Read the full interview here...