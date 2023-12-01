Jess Thirlby: England netball head coach extends contract until 2027

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Fran Williams, Eleanor Cardwell and Sasha Glasgow look ahead to the three-match series against South Africa in December, with added excitement around the squad after the Netball World Cup in the summer England's Fran Williams, Eleanor Cardwell and Sasha Glasgow look ahead to the three-match series against South Africa in December, with added excitement around the squad after the Netball World Cup in the summer

England netball head coach Jess Thirlby has extended her contract with the Vitality Roses until 2027.

Thirlby, who was appointed in 2019, led England to their first World Cup final this summer where they claimed the silver medal following a 61-45 defeat to 12-time champions Australia.

The 44-year-old's new deal includes the 2027 World Cup in Australia, while her next assignment will come next week as she leads England in a three-Test series against South Africa, including her 50th fixture in charge.

The Roses will play the Proteas in Manchester on Tuesday before back-to-back matches in Nottingham on Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10, with all games live on Sky Sports.

Thirlby will enjoy a 50th game in charge when England play South Africa next week

Thirlby said: "I am proud and excited to be asked to lead the Roses for a second term and continue to build on the foundations we have set over the past four years which have seen us succeed on the world stage.

"The momentum and energy we have off the back of the history-making World Cup final means that everyone in the England camp is totally committed and excited for what we know we can achieve.

England vs South Africa, live on Sky Sports Game 1 (Manchester) - Tuesday December 5

Game 2 (Nottingham) - Saturday December 9

Game 3 (Nottingham) - Sunday December 10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive some of the best moments between England and South Africa as the two sides go head to head for a three-match series starting on December 5, live on Sky Sports Relive some of the best moments between England and South Africa as the two sides go head to head for a three-match series starting on December 5, live on Sky Sports

"I remain grateful to the Roses family, which includes colleagues, players, commercial partners and the fans for their support and know that they share my unwavering passion for this amazing sport of ours and can trust that we have big ambitions for this next cycle.

"It's a special time to help lead the team and I am thankful to all those who supported me. You can trust in my devotion to this team.

England reached their first World Cup final this summer

"I am very conscious of my responsibility to the team, the staff, the sport, wider organisation and of course our fans. Thanks also to my family for enduring all the highs and lows and supporting me to do the best job ever."

Under Thirlby, England have won five Test series, including two against Jamaica and a historic first away series victory against New Zealand in 2021.