Jess Thirlby: England netball head coach extends contract until 2027
Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby to stay in charge of England until at least 2027 World Cup; Thirlby guided side to first World Cup final this summer, where they took silver medal after defeat to Australia; England play South Africa in three-Test series next week, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 01/12/23 8:52am
England netball head coach Jess Thirlby has extended her contract with the Vitality Roses until 2027.
Thirlby, who was appointed in 2019, led England to their first World Cup final this summer where they claimed the silver medal following a 61-45 defeat to 12-time champions Australia.
The 44-year-old's new deal includes the 2027 World Cup in Australia, while her next assignment will come next week as she leads England in a three-Test series against South Africa, including her 50th fixture in charge.
The Roses will play the Proteas in Manchester on Tuesday before back-to-back matches in Nottingham on Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10, with all games live on Sky Sports.
Thirlby said: "I am proud and excited to be asked to lead the Roses for a second term and continue to build on the foundations we have set over the past four years which have seen us succeed on the world stage.
"The momentum and energy we have off the back of the history-making World Cup final means that everyone in the England camp is totally committed and excited for what we know we can achieve.
"I remain grateful to the Roses family, which includes colleagues, players, commercial partners and the fans for their support and know that they share my unwavering passion for this amazing sport of ours and can trust that we have big ambitions for this next cycle.
"It's a special time to help lead the team and I am thankful to all those who supported me. You can trust in my devotion to this team.
"I am very conscious of my responsibility to the team, the staff, the sport, wider organisation and of course our fans. Thanks also to my family for enduring all the highs and lows and supporting me to do the best job ever."
Under Thirlby, England have won five Test series, including two against Jamaica and a historic first away series victory against New Zealand in 2021.