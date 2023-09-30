New Zealand 59-52 England: Vitality Roses beaten in series decider as Silver Ferns retain Taini Jamison Trophy

New Zealand retained the Taini Jamison Trophy

New Zealand rose to the occasion in Hamilton at the third time of asking to edge England in a best-of-three series, retaining the Taini Jamison Trophy on home turf.

The Vitality Roses emerged victorious in the first match, which ended dramatically, but could not replicate their form in the third, falling to a 59-52 defeat.

In the end, Jess Thirlby's team succumbed to a more experienced line-up, who had more time to recover from a ferocious World Cup campaign and benefitted from fitter players.

How New Zealand beat England

The match was a hard-fought battle between the Silver Ferns and Vitality Roses, with the visitors taking a 14-12 lead in the first quarter thanks to the efforts of Sasha Glasgow and fellow shooter Berri Neil.

Meanwhile, Vicki Oyesola and Halimat Adio's defensive partnership applied pressure to the hosts from the off, resulting in several tips and two key rebounds.

The Ferns, however, quickly responded and delivered a commanding second quarter to lead 27-24 at half-time.

Both teams were tested in all court areas as the score line tightened to 41-39 in favour of the Ferns with 15 minutes of play remaining.

The physicality increased as the clock began to tick down, with balls contested down the court. Shooters at both ends were undeterred, with a long shot from Ameliaranne Ekenasio followed quickly by a goal from Neil to keep the scores level.

Fast attacking work from the Silver Ferns was hotly contested by Ellie Rattu and Elle McDonald, who worked as a solid duo. Yet, despite a strong performance from the Roses, New Zealand were clinical to close out the series.