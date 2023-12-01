Netball Australia pay dispute: England's Eleanor Cardwell and Sasha Glasgow hope for quick resolution in 'shocking' stand-off

Eleanor Cardwell has called for Netball Australia to end pay dispute

England duo Eleanor Cardwell and Sasha Glasgow say the ongoing pay dispute with Netball Australia is "shocking" and are calling for a quick resolution to resolve contract issues.

Players in Australia's domestic netball league have not been paid since the expiry of their last contract with Netball Australia in September, with former captain of the national side, Kathryn Harby-Williams, telling a press conference on Wednesday that some players have "slept in their cars" as the dispute drags on.

Netball Players Association (ANPA) president Jo Weston also broke down in tears during the media session, with Harby-Williams, who serves as chief executive for the ANPA, adding that they were "desperate to get a deal done" with Netball Australia.

Cardwell and Glasgow, who both play in the Australian domestic league, spoke to Sky Sports about their disappointment at the ongoing dispute.

"It's been really hard, we're a bit separated from it at the minute because obviously we're here in England," Cardwell said. "But we're constantly feeling for all those girls up there that are getting nothing.

"I'm loving how all the players are staying strong with each other and are willing to sacrifice this right now for the future of netball in Australia

"I think that's really powerful and hopefully we'll come to a resolution soon and we'll get the contracts sorted because it's so stressful. When you haven't got a contract, who knows when they might just say they don't want you."

Sasha Glasgow says everyone is behind the players being affected by the pay dispute in Australia

On Wednesday, Netball Australia proposed an offer to players which included an 11 per cent pay rise over a three-year term, back-dated to October 1, and a promise to continue negotiating the revenue-sharing component. The offer was rejected by the players, with Harby-Williams labelling it a "publicity stunt".

England's Helen Housby also plays in the eight-team league in Australia, while former Roses head coach Tracey Neville is another affected after being appointed coach of the new Melbourne Mavericks franchise.

Cardwell, who plays for Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia, addressed some of stories that have come to light during the dispute, like Harby-Williams' suggestion that some players are having to resort to sleeping in their cars.

"Hearing that makes it real, that this is actually happening and the girls haven't been paid," Cardwell said. "That's just bonkers, you never hear of that. It's shocking.

"I didn't expect, going out to Australia, that this sort of thing would happen. They call it the best league in the world, and yet they do this to the players who create the league and are the league.

"It has truly shocked me and I just hope England Netball will never do this to the England players. It's a lesson learnt for the rest of the world that you can never get to this position because you're going to lose the trust of the players.

"If you've lost the trust, then the league, what is it?"

Glasgow added on the dispute: "It's meant to be such an exciting and amazing time, with the league and lots of movement in the league, but girls are just stuck in limbo.

"I'm really sympathising for the girls who are trying to get their seasons up and running and get their lives up and running as well. Just feeling so much for the girls in Australia right now.

"There is only so much we can do here, so we're just sending so much love and support to them."