England 54-51 South Africa: Eleanor Cardwell leads Red Roses to win in series opener in Manchester

Eleanor Cardwell scored 34 goals as England got off to a winning start in their Netball International Series against South Africa in Manchester.

In their first home match since claiming the runners-up spot in the World Cup in August, the hosts held off a strong South African fightback to come through 54-51 in the first of their three-match series.

Coach Jess Thirlby handed out five debuts and England started well with Imogen Allison especially impressive as they finished the first quarter with a 16-11 advantage.

England extended their lead to eight points after the second quarter but South Africa edged the third by a point and came on strong late on, forcing the Roses to hold on to earn their win.

