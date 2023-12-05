England 54-51 South Africa: Eleanor Cardwell leads Red Roses to win in series opener in Manchester
In their first home match since claiming the runners-up spot in the World Cup in August, England held off a strong South African fightback to come through 54-51 in the first of their three-match series; Eleanor Cardwell top scored for the Red Roses with 34 goals
Last Updated: 05/12/23 9:18pm
Eleanor Cardwell scored 34 goals as England got off to a winning start in their Netball International Series against South Africa in Manchester.
In their first home match since claiming the runners-up spot in the World Cup in August, the hosts held off a strong South African fightback to come through 54-51 in the first of their three-match series.
Coach Jess Thirlby handed out five debuts and England started well with Imogen Allison especially impressive as they finished the first quarter with a 16-11 advantage.
England extended their lead to eight points after the second quarter but South Africa edged the third by a point and came on strong late on, forcing the Roses to hold on to earn their win.
More to follow...