Netball Australia end pay dispute with Australian Netball Players Association in 'historic' deal

A dispute between Netball Australia (NA) and Australian Netball Players Association (ANPA) over players' pay in the country's Super Netball professional league has ended with a new three-year deal.

The Collective Player Agreement (CPA) announced on Wednesday includes an 11 per cent increase in players' base salaries over three years and a 20 per cent revenue share for players above an agreed sponsorship forecast among other increased benefits.

Players in Australia's domestic netball league have not been paid since the expiry of their last contract with Netball Australia in September but will also receive back pay to October 1, NA and ANPA said in a joint statement.

Australia are reigning netball world champions after their victory in South Africa earlier this summer

The deal, agreed in principle earlier this month, was announced a day after former CEO Kelly Ryan resigned after a two-year tumultuous tenure during which NA faced financial stress and the prospect of losing government funding.

"The new revenue share partnership with the players is a historic moment for the game that will set up netball for future success and ensure financial stability for the sport," interim CEO Stacey West said.

"It's a historic day for netball players and for the sport," ANPA chief executive Kathryn Harby-Williams said.

"The operating model for netball has changed for the better, particularly at a time when there is competition for talented female athletes, many of whom come through the netball ranks."

Australia are a netball powerhouse, ranked world No 1 with 12 world titles. Super Netball, considered the most popular league in the sport, enters the signing window for its 2024 season on Wednesday.