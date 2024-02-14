Netball Super League: Sky Sports agrees three-year deal to show weekly matches

The Netball Super League (NSL) returns on Saturday and fans will be able to watch the action live throughout the season on Sky Sports as part of a landmark broadcast arrangement for the sport.

As a dedicated partner to netball for more than 17 years, Sky Sports have solidified their commitment to the sport with a renewed three-year partnership that will see all games from the Season Opener, along with the Semi Final Play Offs and Grand Final shown, on Sky Sports.

One game from each regular round will also be shown on Sky Sports YouTube, ensuring the widest possible access to the UK's elite level netball competition that is free to fans, plus available on the Sky Sports website and app.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natalie Metcalf and Imogen Allison take on Zara Everitt and Jade Clarke in The Netball Game Show Challenge as their spelling and geography are put to the test!

Helen Falkus, director of multi sports at Sky Sports, said: "Since 2006, Sky Sports has had a longstanding partnership with netball, and we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the sport through a renewed three-year partnership.

"The sport's popularity has surged in recent years, and with the landscape of the sport's viewing patterns continuing to evolve, this deal highlights our commitment to meeting our fans where they are, with NSL coverage shown on YouTube."

Confirmed games on Sky Sports' YouTube channel R2: Saturday Feb 24 – Saracens Mavericks vs Leeds Rhinos

R3: Friday March 1 - London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning

R4: Friday March 8 - Severn Stars v Manchester Thunder

R5: Friday March 15 - Manchester Thunder v Surrey Storm

R6: Friday March 22 - Leeds Rhinos v London Pulse

R7: Friday March 29 - Strathclyde Sirens v Loughborough Lightning

R8: Sunday April 7 – Saracens Mavericks vs Manchester Thunder

R9: Friday April 12 – Team Bath vs Cardiff Dragons

One game per round will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, while fans based around the world will be able to watch all of the games from the opening week, two games per regular round, the Play Offs and the Grand Final on NetballPass.

Netball Super League managing director Claire Nelson added: "This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the 2023 Netball Super League Grand Final match between Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse

"As we journey to professionalisation, we remain completely committed to delivering innovation in terms of how fans consume and experience netball, and now we're not only unlocking unprecedented visibility for the league but also continuing to ensure that netball remains at the forefront of innovative sports broadcasting.

"With 75 per cent of our TV audience watching on digital platforms, it's these partnerships that will align with the changing viewing habits of our younger audiences.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Loughborough Lightning head coach Vic Burgess reflects on winning the 2023 Netball Super League trophy

"We have huge ambitions for the League as part of our plans around professionalisation, and this is an important step ahead of 2025 where our aim is that every game will be broadcast everywhere around the world so that anybody can watch any game however and wherever they want to."

You can also catch up with your favourite netball stars via the brand-new Sky Sports' netball podcast 'Off The Court'. Former England international and coach Tamsin Greenway is joined by the biggest names in netball to discuss their life on and off the court. Listen weekly on Spotify following our live streamed game.

Watch the netball super league throughout the season live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Saturday with Severn Stars vs Leeds Rhinos Netball from 11am on Sky Sports Arena and the Sky Sports YouTube channel. Stream netball and more on NOW.

