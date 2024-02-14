Netball Super League: Sky Sports agrees three-year deal to show weekly matches

Sky Sports will show every match of the Season Opener this weekend; one match a week will be streamed on Sky Sports' YouTube channel throughout the year, while the Semi Final Play Offs and Grand Final shown will be live on Sky Sports Arena
The Netball Super League (NSL) returns on Saturday and fans will be able to watch the action live throughout the season on Sky Sports as part of a landmark broadcast arrangement for the sport.
As a dedicated partner to netball for more than 17 years, Sky Sports have solidified their commitment to the sport with a renewed three-year partnership that will see all games from the Season Opener, along with the Semi Final Play Offs and Grand Final shown, on Sky Sports.
One game from each regular round will also be shown on Sky Sports YouTube, ensuring the widest possible access to the UK's elite level netball competition that is free to fans, plus available on the Sky Sports website and app.
Helen Falkus, director of multi sports at Sky Sports, said: "Since 2006, Sky Sports has had a longstanding partnership with netball, and we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the sport through a renewed three-year partnership.
"The sport's popularity has surged in recent years, and with the landscape of the sport's viewing patterns continuing to evolve, this deal highlights our commitment to meeting our fans where they are, with NSL coverage shown on YouTube."
One game per round will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, while fans based around the world will be able to watch all of the games from the opening week, two games per regular round, the Play Offs and the Grand Final on NetballPass.
Netball Super League managing director Claire Nelson added: "This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.
"As we journey to professionalisation, we remain completely committed to delivering innovation in terms of how fans consume and experience netball, and now we're not only unlocking unprecedented visibility for the league but also continuing to ensure that netball remains at the forefront of innovative sports broadcasting.
"With 75 per cent of our TV audience watching on digital platforms, it's these partnerships that will align with the changing viewing habits of our younger audiences.
"We have huge ambitions for the League as part of our plans around professionalisation, and this is an important step ahead of 2025 where our aim is that every game will be broadcast everywhere around the world so that anybody can watch any game however and wherever they want to."
