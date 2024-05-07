Jenny van Dyk: New Netball South Africa head coach talks to Off The Court podcast

On the latest Off The Court podcast, Tamsin Greenway is joined by an all South African crew, including new Proteas head coach Jenny van Dyk.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Greenway also chats to Manchester Thunder's Shadine van der Merwe and Loughborough Lightning's Nicola Smith after Thunder's win in their top-of-the-table clash in the Netball Super League on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Netball Super League match between Loughborough Lightning and Manchester Thunder.

In terms of Van Dyk's hopes upon her appointment by Netball South Africa, the new head coach told the podcast: "Nothing is impossible and we'll always go, in any competition, for the win.

"I would like us to be in a position where we are always competitive... and I wand people to say they want to play South Africa because they've got their own style, they're bringing something different."

Van Dyk replaces Australian Norma Plummer in the role, who stepped down from her role in December. Plummer had taken the Proteas to a sixth-place finish at last year's Netball World Cup hosted in Cape Town.

Van Dyk added on her predecessor: 'She's played such an important role in how I came building my new programme with the Proteas... it's so nice to know that I have an open door towards her."

Watch the Netball Super League throughout the season live on Sky Sports and the Sky Sports YouTube channel. Stream netball and more on NOW.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...