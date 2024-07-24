Tamsin Greenway named London Mavericks' Director of Netball ahead of 2025 Super League season

Sky Sports expert Tamsin Greenway has been confirmed as London Mavericks' Director of Netball ahead of the 2025 season.

The rebranded team, which has retained its place in the revamped Netball Super League ahead of a professional relaunch next year, announced the news on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mavericks described Greenway, who was named Pundit of the Year at the 2023 Broadcast Sport Awards, as "one of the biggest names in world netball".

Alongside her role as Scotland Head Coach, Greenway previously worked at Mavericks as Head of Strategic Performance and under her new title will oversee "performance management, strategic performance development and London Mavericks' pathway programme".

Greenway said: "It's such an exciting time to be involved in netball as we prepare to start this new professional chapter. It's been a long time coming and we've made some brave, scary choices at times, but these tough decisions have been made to enhance the league and to continue growing the sport.

"We're really looking forward to working together with the wider netball community to ensure it's a success for everyone involved.

"To have this opportunity to do something fresh and new with London Mavericks is invigorating and fits perfectly with what I love doing. I'm enjoying working with brilliant people behind the scenes and am inspired by what they're trying to create as London Mavericks."

Image: Tamsin Greenway was named Pundit of the Year for 2023

Saracens Mavericks finished seventh in last year's 10-team Super League and Greenway has promised some new signings to help the new team.

She added: "I think fans can expect something a little different from London Mavericks this season, which should be a lot of fun. We want to play a brand of netball that's entertaining and pushes boundaries, but of course, that also wins matches.

"We're under no illusion that we want to finish higher than last year and, like most teams in July, we're currently busy with recruitment activity."

London Mavericks have also announced Camilla Buchanan as their Head Coach, a role she held at Saracens Mavericks in the 2022/23 season.

The former Saracens Mavericks player said: "It's a whole new era. It couldn't be a more exciting time for our sport. We now have this incredible opportunity to move netball into the professional realm and for the NSL to become the best league in the world.

"I've been a Maverick for a long time, but in terms of becoming London Mavericks head coach, this is the most excited I've ever been about a fresh start and a new vision, working with real visionaries."

Greenway added: "Camilla is a really creative coach, who is always looking to come up with new thoughts and ideas for how to play the game. She is extremely passionate about the sport and is always hungry to learn on the job."