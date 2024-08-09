England netball: Lois Pearson and Beth Cobden included in squad for Australia and New Zealand series

England have named a 15-player squad for the forthcoming Test series in Australia and New Zealand, with Lois Pearson set to make her debut.

Pearson has been included after impressing for Manchester Thunder in the Netball Super League, and the first game in Australia comes a day after her 24th birthday.

Beth Cobden - the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist - returns to the squad following a year away, hoping to make her first international appearance since facing Australia back in 2022.

Jess Thirlby has gone with a mixture of youth and experience in the squad, which features eight athletes who were part of the history-making group that took England to their first ever Netball World Cup final in 2023.

England were beaten by Australia in that final and also in the Netball Nations Cup final earlier this year.

Thirlby's side begin their tour with a three-Test series against Australia, starting in Adelaide on September 19, before clashes in Sydney on September 22 and Bendigo three days later.

The Vitality Roses then travel to New Zealand to face the Silver Ferns in the Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland on September 29, followed by matches in Porirua on October 2 and Invercargill on October 6.

Image: Beth Cobden makes her England return after two years without an appearance

"I'm both excited and curious to see what this evolving Vitality Roses squad can do against the world number one and two as we see familiar names and a potential Vitality Roses debutant alike earning selection for these upcoming series," said Thirlby.

"With the Netball World Cup in 2027 firmly in our minds, we continue to look to grab these opportunities to test ourselves individually and collectively as we aim to know and close the gap against our toughest opponents."

As well as twice facing Australia in the Netball Nations Cup this year, England also picked up a 58-57 win over New Zealand in a thrilling match that was decided in the final seconds.

Thirlby added: "We have familiar and experienced players, some still transitioning from what has been an impact role to a starting seven role since the Netball World Cup, as well as those with few or no caps as yet against these nations.

"We also have a potential Vitality Roses debutant in Lois Pearson after impressing in this year's Netball Super League.

"There's so much to be excited about in this squad, not least the welcome return of Beth Cobden after a year out of the Vitality Roses programme in 2023. Her character and leadership add strength to a team full of leaders across all areas of the court.

"We have made huge progress over the last few years, proving we can go toe-to-toe and beat these world-leading teams in standalone performances, but we know we need to find a way to compete for longer and sustain and elevate our performance levels game on game.

"There's no better opportunity to do that than these back-to-back series."

England squad in full

Imogen Allison, Eleanor Cardwell (AUS series only), Amy Carter, Beth Cobden, Funmi Fadoju, Alice Harvey, Helen Housby, Hannah Joseph, Nat Metcalf, Berri Neil, Lois Pearson, Razia Quashie, Ellie Rattu, Liv Tchine, Francesca Williams

England fixtures in full - all games live on Sky Sports

Thursday 19 September, 10am - Australia vs England at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Sunday 22 September, 7am - Australia vs England at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday 25 September, 10am - Australia vs England at Bendigo Stadium, Bendigo

Sunday 29 September, 7.35am - New Zealand vs England at The Trusts Arena, Auckland

Wednesday 2 October, 7.35am - New Zealand vs England at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

Sunday 6 October, 7.35am - New Zealand vs England at ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

