Rhea Dixon: I've taken leap of faith joining Nottingham Forest Netball in the NSL - I'm all about new adventures

Rhea Dixon has told Sky Sports she has taken a "leap of faith" joining new NSL franchise Nottingham Forest Netball, adding she's "all about new adventures."

The relaunched Netball Super League (NSL) - live on Sky Sports from March 14 - has been trimmed from 10 to eight teams, with 50 per cent of games to be played in major arenas to draw bigger crowds and enhance the match-day experience.

Goal attack Dixon has been part of a hugely successful Loughborough Lightning side over the last two seasons, making 16 appearances in 2024 and 13 in 2023 en route to title victories in both campaigns.

It came as a surprise, therefore, when the 27-year-old Jamaica international - named MVP in 2024's Netball Super League Grand Final - was announced as part of Forest's first NSL squad for their debut season.

Dixon says doing something new and unexpected is what attracted her to the move, though: "Yeah I'd say so [it's a leap of faith]. I'm all about getting better and learning and new adventures.

"I think the challenge that came with joining Forest as a new club was just really exciting for me. The opportunity to work with Chelsea [Pitman, head coach], I knew she would challenge me in ways I've probably not been challenged before, and the group of girls we have is just so incredible.

"It was an opportunity that would keep developing me and keep me in the way that I'm trying to go.

"I'm still trying to get better, trying to learn and get as much knowledge as I can. At the same time I can call myself - as much as it makes me sound old - experienced, having been in a winning team for the past two years and now obviously stepping onto the international scene as well.

"I feel like that brings another level of experience. So I'm experienced but still learning and trying to do what I can to help lead this team forward."

Image: Dixon clinched Netball Super League titles in 2023 and 2024 with Loughborough Lightning

'To have the backing of a Premier League football club is incredible'

In May 2024, Nottingham Forest football club released a statement confirming the formation of Nottingham Forest Netball.

Within their press release, they said: "The club will now work to develop a unique brand and identity for Nottingham Netball under the Nottingham Forest banner.

"The announcement comes following the club's pioneering initiative A New Vision For Sport which was launched earlier this year, a project committed to ensuring that every adult and every child in Nottinghamshire is afforded the time and the recreational space to exercise for their health and wellbeing."

Image: The NSL has been trimmed to eight teams with 50 per cent of games to be played in major arenas

Having the backing of a Premier League football club is something Dixon marvelled at in conversation with Sky Sports.

"It's incredible," she said. "I've not been in a club before where I feel like we're just given the best possible.

"I don't know whether that's because of the new league and the professionalisation and the way things are going, but I think Forest have just been nothing but supportive of us and all the staff from the football side have jumped on board and really supported us in every way possible.

"We're really grateful for the support so far, and hopefully we can give back on court.

"In attack, we can expect dynamic, creative, exciting movement. In defence, gritty ball winners. And I think overall, just as a team, united and connected - starting from the ground up.

"You can't just create an identity. I think you have to find out what it is that brings the 10 of you plus the staff and everyone on board.

"We're still maybe working on exactly what our identity would look like, not trying to force anything, but you'll definitely see it out on court."

Image: Dixon was named MVP in 2024's Netball Super League Grand Final vs Manchester Thunder

Pitman will bring standards many coaches wouldn't be able to - she's invaluable

In July 2024, former England international Pitman, who earned 52 caps for England and was part of the 2018 Commonwealth gold-winning team, was appointed Forest head coach.

Pitman was playing as recently as last year for Giants Netball in Sydney, and her presence was a key factor too in Dixon making the move to Nottingham.

"It's brilliant for her to be able to come because she obviously has such recent experience and knows what's best for us," Dixon said.

"She knows what will make us tick and things, but also as a player that's been in professional setups for so long, she really brings that level of professionalism, expectation and standards I don't think many other coaches in the league would have or be able to bring.

"In that way, she pushes us off the court, but on the court as well. She's so experienced and has so much knowledge of the game.

"To be able to have a coach like that, where I am in my career, is invaluable."

