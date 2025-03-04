Alicia Scholes: England wing attack on pressure of playing for her country and London Pulse's Super League target

Alicia Scholes talks about the pressure of playing for England and her hopes of "getting over the line" with London Pulse in the new-look Netball Super League.

At 5ft 4in, the wing attack's prowess is reminiscent of her footballing father Paul Scholes and an integral part of Pulse, who were defeated in the 2023 final against Loughborough Lightning.

Scholes was joined by several other Pulse stars past and present as England battled past Uganda to reach the Netball Nations Cup final in London last month before beating South Africa in the final.

The Roses had reached the final on five previous occasions since it began in 2012 but had never won the title.

Scholes was speaking ahead of the relaunched Netball Super League (NSL) - live on Sky Sports from March 14 - which has been trimmed from 10 to eight teams.

"Because I've been part of London Pulse for four or five years now it just feels normal, but sometimes I take it for granted a bit and don't really realise to be a part of all their journeys.

"We've grown up playing together and especially for England. We were at home and on the court together, so it was really nice.

"It's a lot more pressure playing for your country. Pulse does feel like home now, but on an international level there's a lot more people to please, a lot more critics, so there's always a lot more pressure, but overall it's just as enjoyable as playing for my club.

"My main thing is that I'm so excited to play, I can't wait to play. I never really get nervous because I'm in my happy place."

Scholes also spoke about her main ambition for Pulse in 2025, adding: "I think it's just getting over the line. We've been really close but we seem to be haunted by the semis or the final.

"This year there's been a massive focus on everything we do off the court, making sure by the time the final comes we are ready and it's not just - I don't want to say fluke - but in the previous years it's almost pure talent that was getting us as far as we were.

"But it's not enough, so what do we do next and how do we reach the next level?

"This year is focussing on making sure we're just as clean off court as we are on it."

The revamped Netball Super League campaign begins with the brand new Super Cup on Saturday March 8.