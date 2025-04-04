Netball Super League: 'Ruthless' London Pulse hard-pressed to not make grand final, says Pamela Cookey

Pamela Cookey has described the London Pulse side as "fire" following an explosive start to the season.

Sam Bird's side sit top of the table following convincing victories over Nottingham Forest, Loughborough Lightnings and London Mavericks and they are establishing themselves as the team to beat in this year's Netball Super League.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Off The Court, former England captain Cookey was full of praise for their start to the season.

"They get in the lead but they're not just resting on their laurels, they're really going out to really put their top scores on" Cookey said.

"When we talk about being ruthless and relentless no matter who you're playing against, just go out every quarter and punish teams when you're out in front.

"They haven't had easy games to start the league off, they've had to work and still be able to deliver. You would be hard-pressed to bet against them (going to the grand final)."

Having scored more than 70 points in each of their victories, their potential has come together in the opening weeks of the new season and Cookey has been impressed by what she has seen so far.

"To see this young side, which we've talked about in the past about how they have all the flair, excitement, they're youthful and not afraid of anything.

"But to now be able to put it together, have some experience under their belts and deliver when it really matters, that's the London Pulse we're now seeing.

"The season will come thick and fast, you don't want to be saying you're still developing when it comes to round 10 and 11. They're doing that now, which means they can only get better."

London Pulse continue their campaign against Leeds Rhinos, who have lost two out of their opening three matches, live on Sky Sports+ at 7pm on Friday.

Watch the Netball Super League matches through the season live on Sky Sports.