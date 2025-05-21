Loughborough Lightning still need to 'step up' in title battle with London Pulse, says Berri Neil

Berri Neil says Loughborough Lightning still need to "step up" in their title battle with London Pulse.

Pulse narrowly held on to the top spot in the Netball Super League after losing 58-53 to Lightning at the weekend, by managing to claw back and win a crucial bonus point.

With both teams now side-by-side at the top and Manchester Thunder just three points behind, Lightning goal attack Neil believes Loughborough must show even more battling spirit over the final four rounds of the season.

"If we've been down at half time I feel like I've got those people to really get me out of it," Neil told Sky Sports' Off the Court podcast.

"Going into the changing rooms and having Sammy [Wallace-Joseph], Hannah [Joseph] and Nat [Panagarry] telling me what they want me to do, that experience really does help.

"I do think Pulse are an amazing side and even when I played for them last year, there was never a doubt in my mind that we could win the league.

"I think they will still have that belief that they can do it, so we know we really need to step up to beat a side like that."

Neil switched allegiances to Lightning from Pulse in September and admitted that she needed to rediscover her best form at Loughborough.

"I really enjoyed being at London Pulse, and when I first moved there I only agreed to two years but ended up doing three, so I did absolutely love it," said Neil, who was player of the match against Pulse.

"I had some of my best memories and moments there.

"Moving to Loughborough was never in my plans, having played for [Manchester] Thunder and Pulse, they were always the team you wanted to beat.

"I think every single playoff I've been in, I've been beaten by Loughborough so they were kind of the enemy at one point.

"But towards the end of the last season I think I knew I needed something different, I wasn't playing to the best of my ability."

Who else will reach the play-offs?

The battle for the play-offs is not done yet, with London Mavericks and Nottingham Forest fighting for a place in the top four.

Just three points currently separate the two teams, and if Forest win by more than five points they will move into the final play-off place as they lead on goal difference.

When they played in round five, Mavericks collected a comfortable 67-56 win over newcomers Forest.

Since then, Forest have rebounded with an impressive win over Pulse, handing them their first loss of the season.

Third place is currently occupied by Thunder, who are still yet to play their second game against Mavericks and Pulse in a decisive final four weeks.

