Geva Mentor: England netball legend to retire at end of 2025 Netball Super League season

England netball great Geva Mentor has announced she will retire from playing at the end of the 2025 Super League season after a glittering 24-year career.

Featuring in over 310 games at the top level and earning 175 international caps, Mentor was twice voted the world's best netballer with the goal keeper part of the England side that famously beat Australia to Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

Mentor, 40, has played for the NIC Leeds Rhinos since 2024, having returned to play in England after enjoying multiple title-winning successes across 15 seasons in Australia in first the former ANZ Championship and then Suncorp Super Netball.

She was awarded a CBE for her contribution to international netball in 2018.

Explaining the decision to call time on her career, Mentor said: "The time has come to bring my playing career to an end. I am grateful to the people I've met along the way, the opportunities I've been able to experience and the memories I'll treasure forever.

"To my teammates, coaches, supporters, sponsors, franchises, leagues and sport thank you for challenging me, believing in me and allowing me to stay true to myself.

"May this sport, that has been renowned to be poor in finance, yet rich in community, continue to evolve and bring joy to all those involved through the passion and dedication of the good people.

"I'm so ready and extremely excited to be retiring; the time is very right. I know not all athletes necessarily have the opportunity to choose when, so I am super grateful to my family and NIC Leeds Rhinos in allowing me to conclude this huge chapter of my life on my terms.

"I can certainly say I've grown through this sport, I've found my identity, I've strengthened my values, and I've had a lot of fun along the way.

"It may be the end of an era for me, and as one chapter closes, here's to another…and at least another book!"

Dan Busfield, NIC Leeds Rhinos' franchise director, commended Mentor on her "outstanding career".

"For over twenty years, she has competed at the highest level and has been one of the game's biggest superstars and an icon in British sport," he said.

"For a young franchise like ours to have someone with the experience and professionalism of Geva playing for our club and working with our staff and young players has been game-changing, and we are proud she has represented NIC Leeds Rhinos Netball.

"I wish her all the best for the future and hope she remains involved in our sport, where her knowledge and passion will be a huge asset.

Mentor will play in her final home game for Leeds, against the LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons, on Sunday ahead of the final weekend of regular-season fixtures on June 14-15, when the Rhinos are away at Nottingham Forest Netball.

