Netball Super League Grand Final: London Pulse edge out Loughborough Lightning in thriller

London Pulse made it through to the 2025 Netball Super League Grand Final with a nail-biting 50-49 major semi-final victory over Loughborough Lightning.

Pulse battled back from a six-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to seal victory in an absorbing play-off clash.

Olivia Tchine was the hero as she held her nerve to deliver the goods in the final five minutes to turn the game on its head and send her side to the O2 on 6 July.

"It's amazing," said captain Zara Everitt. "That was such an up and down game but we ground it out and that shows the maturity and the determination of the team.

"We know [the Grand Final] is the big one. It is great to have the two other accolades, it really celebrates the success we have had throughout the season, but we really want that final trophy. We will put the hard work in over the next two weeks to try and get it."

Lightning through to Preliminary Final

Loughborough Lightning will face Manchester Thunder in the Preliminary Final after they defeated London Mavericks 79-49 in the minor semi-final at Belle Vue.

Thunder opened up a 20-goal lead by half-time and pulled away thanks to fine combination play from Paige Reed and Lois Pearson.

"It felt really good," said Pearson. "We knew it was going to be a tough game, after last week we knew they would come back fighting but pleased we got the win.

"I am very happy personally, I have only been back two games so it means I get another game.

"I am feeling good. I have had a lot of support from both Thunder and England and we are slowly building my minutes back up but it feels good to be back out there."