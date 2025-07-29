England Netball to host New Zealand in three-match Vitality International Test series in November

England Netball will host New Zealand in a three-match Vitality International Test series in November - live on Sky Sports.

The Vitality Roses will play the world No 2 Silver Ferns in London and Manchester.

England enter the series ranked fourth in the world following a hugely successful 2024-25 international window which saw them win the Vitality Netball Nations Cup for the first time, beat the current world No 1 Australia in Australia for only the third time and win the Taini Jamison Trophy against New Zealand for only the second time.

The opening weekend of the series against New Zealand, who will first travel to Scotland to take on the Thistles, will be held at the Copper Box Arena in London, which will also host the second Test before the teams travel to the AO Arena in Manchester for the final Test match.

England also face Jamaica home and away as the Vitality Horizon Series returns in December.

The Vitality Roses will look to earn the right to lift the Rhone-Hornsby Cup for the first time, after a closely contested series saw Jamaica take the title last year.

Image: Jess Thirlby's England are building towards the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup

Head coach Jess Thirlby said: "Securing high-level, high-intensity series against the world's best teams is always top of the agenda, not least as we build towards back-to-back major tournament years with the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026 and the Netball World Cup in Sydney in 2027 just around the corner.

"We have both a longstanding rivalry with Jamaica, which we saw the renewal of last year in the hotly contested Vitality Netball Horizon Series, and a more recent competitive rivalry between ourselves and the Silver Ferns, serving up many tight contests.

"Both series will help test us and enhance our preparations for 2026, while also allowing our athletes to make their mark in front of our incredible fans."

Vitality Netball International Series vs New Zealand schedule

Saturday November 15: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs New Zealand, 5pm

Sunday November 16: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs New Zealand, 3pm

Wednesday November 19: - AO Arena, Manchester

England vs New Zealand, 7pm

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule

Saturday December 6: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Sunday December 7: National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs England, TBC

Saturday December 13: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm

Sunday December 14: Copper Box Arena, London

England vs Jamaica, 2pm

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements